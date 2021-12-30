ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quakertown, PA

Perkasie Businesses Rally Around Family Who Lost Father, 2 Sons In Christmas Fire

By Alicia Roberts
 6 days ago

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — We’re learning more about what happened during the tragic fire that killed a Quakertown father and his two young boys early Christmas morning. Eric King and his two sons, Liam and Patrick, died as the family tried to escape.

Mom Kristin and oldest son, Brady, were able to get out to safety.

Kristin King is the co-owner of KM Fitness & Nutrition just down Market Street in Perkasie, and on Thursday, more than 20 local businesses will be donating a part of their sales to help this family who suffered an unimaginable loss.

“She’s a big part of our community,” Perkasie Town Improvement Association President Joe Ferry said.

Kristin king’s Perkasie fitness studio sat closed Wednesday after an unimaginable tragedy struck her family.

“We knew we needed to do something,” Bloom Flower Co. owner Kelly Laustsen said.

“We’re here for you, that we’re here to help,” Papa’s Cupcakes baker and owner John Ferraro said.

Around 1:30 Christmas morning, officials say the King’s Christmas tree caught fire inside their Quakertown home as they were asleep.

Kristin and her son, Brady, were able to get out. Her husband, Eric, and sons Liam and Patrick did not.

“One of the boys woke them up and they all tried to get out. And it was just chaos from what I understand,” said Charles King, Eric’s brother.

Eric’s younger brother says they were all supposed to meet at his brother’s house for Christmas, but instead have spent the last few days digging through the rubble.

“We’ve been finding clothes and Kristin wants us to keep everything we can. So we’re trying to find everything we can of the boys and of my brother’s that can give her a little bit of comfort,” Charles King said.

After being hospitalized for minor injuries, Kristin and eighth-grader Brady are now staying with family and trying to heal emotionally.

“He’s a 13-year-old boy so he’s resilient and he’s trying to be strong for his mom,” Charles King said.

A family forever changed, but for now, grateful for the support of so many.

“It’s more than I could have ever even imagined,” Charles King said.

If you can’t be here, many local businesses are offering online sales as well.

Donations for the King Family can be mailed to: Perkasie Town Improvement Association; PO Box 424; Perkasie, PA 18944

Comments / 1

