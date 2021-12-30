ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Red Sox: Boston’s five biggest surprises from the 2021 season

By Brendan Mizgala
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season is one I don’t think many in Red Sox Nation will forget anytime soon as the team delivered more than we ever expected. From the top of the standings to a point where the Playoffs seemed out of reach. 2021 brought us some great...

CBS Sports

Former Red Sox reliever Jim Corsi reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Jim Corsi, the former right-handed MLB relief pither and Massachusetts native who pitched parts of three seasons for the Red Sox, has revealed that he's battling terminal cancer. Specifically, Corsi recently shared with CBS Boston that he's been diagnosed with stage IV colon and liver cancer. In his interview with...
CBS Boston

Jim Corsi, Former Boston Red Sox Pitcher And Newton Native, Dies From Cancer At Age 60

BOSTON (CBS) – Jim Corsi, a Newton native who made it all the way to the Major Leagues, won a World Series and pitched for the Boston Red Sox, has died from cancer. He was 60 years old. According to his close friend, WBZ-TV Sports Director Steve Burton, Corsi “passed away from cancer peacefully overnight with his family by his side.” The Red Sox said he died Tuesday at home in Bellingham. “Way to finish strong Jim. Rest in peace my friend. We love you,” Burton posted on Twitter Tuesday morning. Corsi graduated from Newton North High School in 1979, went to Saint...
fangraphs.com

2022 ZiPS Projections: Boston Red Sox

After having typically appeared in the hallowed pages of Baseball Think Factory, Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections have now been released at FanGraphs for a decade. The exercise continues this offseason. Below are the projections for the Boston Red Sox. Batters. By winning 92 games, the Red Sox comfortably exceeded...
Over the Monster

New Year’s resolutions for the Red Sox

Welcome to 2022. Generally speaking, I think most of us are hoping for a better year than last, but looking at things strictly from the perspective of the Boston Red Sox, there was little to complain about. In a year in which they were expected to be fringe contenders at best, they ended up just a couple of wins away from a World Series berth. It was an undoubtedly positive year. That being said, there is always room for improvement. Just like the rest of us do, Red Sox players, coaches, and executives could certainly make some resolutions to make this year better than last, and I’m here to help. Below are eight employees (plus another guy) of the Red Sox, and a resolution they should make for 2022. The hope is that they are not like the rest of us in the sense that they actually stick to their goal.
FanSided

Red Sox History: Ranking the biggest ‘What Ifs’ in franchise history

The Red Sox have some of the biggest ‘What-Ifs’ in history. It’s hard to feel too bad for Red Sox fans recently. Their team plays in the most beloved ballpark in baseball, has owners who truly care about the team and are willing to spend money, are competitive almost every year, and, oh yeah, have won four World Series titles in the last eighteen years.
FanSided

Brock Holt’s Instagram post hits Red Sox fans right in the feels

Former Red Sox teammates gather for a photo on Instagram. Boston Red Sox fans can’t help feeling an overwhelming sense of nostalgia from the latest photo posted by Brock Holt’s Instagram account. While Holt has many heartwarming photos of his family that he shares on the social media...
Yardbarker

New Podding the Red Sox episode: Red Sox co-director of international scouting Todd Claus joins the show

On this week’s installment of Podding the Red Sox: A BloggingtheRedSox.com Podcast, I am joined by Red Sox co-director of international scouting Todd Claus. Among the topics Todd and I discussed are his playing career in the Angels organization, transitioning from a minor-league player to a minor-league manager, managing the likes of Dustin Pedroia, Hanley Ramirez, and Jacoby Ellsbury in the minors, how he first started scouting for the Red Sox and how the technology involved with scouting has evolved over the years, and the obstacles the COVID-19 pandemic have created when it comes to scouting.
FanSided

How will the Red Sox handle their infield come 2024?

What the Boston Red Sox infield could look in the 2024 season. It has become well known over the last week of 2021 that the Boston Red Sox greatly improved their farm system. Jonathan Mayo from MLB Pipeline ranked them as the most improved farm system in baseball, crediting No. 4 overall draft selection in 2021, Marcelo Mayer, for the jump.
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reveals He Has A Terminal Illness

A former Major League Baseball pitcher has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with a terminal illness at 60. Jim Corsi, a former MLB relief pitcher, has revealed that he’s been diagnosed with Stage IV liver cancer and colon cancer. His doctor has reportedly told him that he doesn’t have very long to live.
FanSided

Curt Schilling wouldn’t wear a Red Sox cap on his Hall of Fame plaque

Curt Schilling still holds a grudge against the Boston Red Sox. Curt Schilling‘s chances of being inducted into the baseball Hall of Fame are trending in the wrong direction but he’s already put plenty of thought into which team he plans to represent if he does get in. Spoiler Alert: It won’t be the Boston Red Sox.
Empire Sports Media

Former Yankees outfielder announces his retirement

Former New York Yankees’ outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement this week, via Twitter. The 34-year-old speedster didn’t quite have the star-level career many forecasted in his early days as a prospect, but he was a solid contributor for years. He thanked the fans, his family, his wife...
Larry Brown Sports

Ken Rosenthal releases statement in response to losing MLB Network job

Ken Rosenthal shared a statement on Monday in response to a report about him losing his job with MLB Network. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported Monday about Rosenthal’s status. He said that Rosenthal was quietly taken off-air by MLB Network in 2020 for about three months due to criticism of MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Marchand further reported that Rosenthal has since been forced out at MLB Network entirely, as the reporter’s contract was not renewed for 2022.
sportstalkline.com

Brett Gardner's $2.3M Yankees Contract for 2022 Season Declined

Both Brett Gardner and the Contemporary York Yankees declined his $2.3 million option for the 2022 MLB season, the club announced Thursday. Given his age (38) and service time, retirement gave the affect a plausible consequence for the outfielder following the Yankees' loss to the Boston Red Sox within the American League Wild Card Sport. Nonetheless, he was emphatic about making an strive to return to the Bronx postgame:
