Police investigating after 2-year-old shot in northwest Atlanta

2-year-old shot in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after a 2-year-old child was shot in northwest Atlanta.

Police said the shooting happened at an apartment complex at 1783 Johnson Road around 7 p.m. The complex is across the street from the new Westside Reservoir Park.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The child was shot in the ankle.

It’s unclear how the shooting happened or the condition of the child, who has not been identified.

Our photographer at the scene saw police putting a handcuffed man into the back of a police car.

“They said it was a kid out here that was crying over and hour and a half and the ambulance never came, so they came and got the little boy,” neighbor Debra Lewis said. “The baby had been shot.”

Lewis said the situation was scary because it could have been her granddaughter, who is 12.

“She could have been coming out here doing something and gotten shot,” Lewis said. “I just hope the baby will be alright.”

Lewis said the neighborhood is nice, but has changed since the Westside Reservoir Park opened earlier this year.

“Ever since they opened up that new park, its been attracting a lot of different people here in this area,” she said.

©2021 Cox Media Group