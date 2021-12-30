ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

COP 26: The teenagers suing 33 countries

BBC
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of children in Portugal are using human rights law to force European politicians...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 50

Michael Antonio
10d ago

People need to stop brain washes these kids. I look at both of them wearing leather shoes, clothes, and even jewelry. How will any of it be possible without natural resources. How about the dyes used to make the logos and colors of the clothing. The metals used for the earrings. The animals slaughtered to put shoes on your feet. Until the day I see the people pushing climate change wearing tree leaves fashioned into clothing and shoes and walking everywhere they go. Don't talk to me about climate change.

Reply
45
Patrick Zim
10d ago

Nobody is buying the climate activists garbage anymore. These yearly gatherings end up probably spewing more carbon in a week than is spewed in a year with all the dignitaries going there to preen and party. Cue the kids coming out and doing the yapping and the lawsuits.

Reply
26
<not deleted>
10d ago

Anthropogenic (human caused) Climate Change Theory is a RELIGION. There is zero observable repeatable scientific evidence to support it.

Reply(1)
36
Related
hudsonvalley360.com

No country for socialists

Somewhere between tyranny and mob rule lies a thin, still-to-be-investigated layer known as democracy. Not what we have. What we have is a style of democracy, bearing the same lack of resemblance to the real thing that other products marketed as style bear to the real product. Democracy-style defenders point...
POLITICS
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
The Independent

Capitol rioter claims she is being scapegoated like ‘the Jews in Germany’

An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did...
PROTESTS
BBC

Mrs World: Beauty queen's US visa 'refused due to Syria link'

A UK beauty queen denied permission to fly to the US to compete in a global pageant says she believes her visa was refused because she was born in Syria. Leen Clive, 29, from Hessle, East Yorkshire, is due to represent the United Kingdom in the Mrs World final. The...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#European
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
MarketWatch

President’s home on fire as protests escalate in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW (AP) — The presidential residence in Kazakhstan’s largest city was engulfed in flames on Wednesday and armed protesters stormed another government building, according to news reports, as demonstrations sparked by a rise in fuel prices escalated sharply. In response to the protests, the government resigned and the...
PROTESTS
BBC

Bolton mum fatally drugged daughters over care fears

A mother who fatally drugged her two daughters before killing herself feared they would be put into care if she left them behind, an inquest heard. Tiffany Stevens, 27, gave lethal substances to 18-month-old Darcey Stevens and three-year-old Casey-Lea Taylor at their home in 2019. Bolton Coroner's Court heard she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Country
Portugal
Reuters

'Poor Haiti, one thing after another,' pope says of deadly blast

VATICAN CITY, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday asked for prayers for the victims of a fuel truck explosion that killed at least 60 people in Haiti, lamenting that the country was being hit by one tragedy after another. "Poor Haiti, one thing after another," Francis said at...
WORLD
BBC

Canada party plane influencer 'idiots' fly home to face music

Canadian officials say a group of influencers whose rowdy behaviour on a flight led to their stranding in Mexico have flown home to face an inquiry. In a briefing, a top health official said that 27 had returned and were screened at the airport. Some of the group could face stiff punishments.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Woman accuses Chinese couple in Montreal grocery store of being responsible for Covid

Police in Montreal were called to a supermarket and removed a woman after she insulted a Chinese-Canadian couple.A video of the encounter captured by a victim, Ken Mak, was shared to Facebook on Monday and appeared to show the woman attacking the couple. Mr Mak, who moved from China to Canada 20 years ago, was asked if he was Chinese and was blamed for ”21 months of bulls****”, in an apparent reference to Covid. “All of these f****** epidemic that became a pandemic, it’s because of you Chinese people!”, the woman shouted. “F*** you”. Mr Mak could be heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘We are angry, not terrorists’: Kazakhs deny government claims as crackdown grows

The violent turmoil in Kazakhstan has continued with a rising lethal toll, as a “counterterrorist” military operation began with the country’s authoritarian ruler issuing “fire without warning” orders to security forces.What started as protests against rising fuel costs have turned into escalating armed clashes, prompting fears of the strife spreading across the region, as troops from the Russian-led CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organisation) arrived to guard strategic locations.The deployment of the force of around 3,000 – the first from the CSTO, successor to the Warsaw Pact, since it was founded 23 years ago – is a potent sign of how the...
WORLD
BBC

Paratrooper who died was 'living his dream', inquest hears

A soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound was "living his dream" in the Army, an inquest heard. Pte Joseph Berry, 21, was serving in Afghanistan with the Second Battalion of the Colchester-based Parachute Regiment when he died in February 2020. Warrington Coroners Court heard on the day he...
MILITARY
investing.com

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to put down uprising

ALMATY (Reuters) -Fresh violence erupted in Kazakhstan's main city on Thursday after Russia rushed in paratroopers overnight to put down a countrywide uprising in one of Moscow's closest former Soviet allies. Police in the main city Almaty said they had killed dozens of rioters overnight. The authorities said at least...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Egypt deports son of prominent Palestinian politician

Egyptian authorities deported the son of a prominent Palestinian politician after he served 2 1/2 years of pre-trial detention over allegations of having ties with an outlawed group, his family said Saturday.Ramy Shaath, son of Nabil Shaath, an adviser to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was released Thursday and then deported, the family said in a statement. He was forced to renounce his Egyptian citizenship to gain his freedom, it said.The family said Egyptian authorities handed Ramy Shaath over to a representative of the Palestinian Authority at Cairo international airport, where he boarded a flight to the Jordanian capital...
WORLD
BBC

Covid: Deadly Omicron should not be called mild, warns WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned against describing the Omicron variant as mild, saying it is killing people across the world. Recent studies suggest that Omicron is less likely to make people seriously ill than previous Covid variants. But the record number of people catching it has left health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Grazia

It’s None Of The Pope’s Business If People Don’t Want Children

The Catholic church has, historically, quite enjoyed telling women what to do with their bodies. And in a pretty on-brand announcement, Pope Francis claimed that couples who would rather have pets than children are ‘selfish’. Speaking to an audience at the Vatican he preached: ‘Today… we see a...
RELIGION
The Independent

What is animal equality?

Animal equality activists strive to ensure all animals are respected and protected, not just the ones we see every day.Campaigners work with and put pressure on society, governments, and companies to end cruelty to farmed animals.What is animal equality and is it the same as animal rights?According to the Humane League, animal rights are moral principles grounded in the belief that non-human animals deserve the ability to live as they wish, without being subjected to the desires of human beings.Animal rights come into direct opposition with animal exploitation, which includes animals used for food and medical experiments.Animal equality seeks...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy