Miami, FL

Broward To Distribute COVID-19 At-Home Test Kits To Residents At 9 Public Libraries

By CBSMiami.com Team
 6 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Broward County will begin distributing COVID-19 at-home rapid test kits to residents, while supplies last, beginning Thursday, outside nine county libraries.

Here are the locations:

African American Research Library & Cultural Center
2650 Sistrunk Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Hollywood Branch
2600 Hollywood Boulevard
Hollywood, FL 33020
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Miramar Branch Library & Education Center
2050 Civic Center Place
Miramar, FL 33025
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

North Regional/Broward College Library
1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard
Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Northwest Branch Library
1580 NW 3rd Avenue
Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Northwest Regional Library
3151 N University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Southwest Regional Library
16835 Sheridan Street
Pembroke Pines, FL 33331
Thursday: 11AM to 7PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

Sunrise Dan Pearl Branch
10500 W Oakland Park Boulevard
Sunrise, FL 33351
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

West Regional Library
8601 W Broward Boulevard
Plantation, FL 33324
Thursday: 10AM to 6PM
Friday: 10AM to 6PM

County officials say that residents picking up the test kits must show proof of Broward County residency and are limited to two kits per household. Test kits will not be distributed inside the libraries. Facial coverings are required to receive kits in the drive-through.

For those going to test sites, in Broward all test sites are closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

On New Year’s Eve, all Miami-Dade sites have regular hours except South Dade Government Center and Tropical Park, which close at 7 p.m.

On New Year’s Day, the open sites are: Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center, Miami Dade College North Campus, and PortMiami.

For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here .

CBS Miami

South Florida Hospitals Dealing With Omicron Surge

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – South Florida hospitals are once more dealing with a surge related to the latest COVID variant, and it’s having an impact. Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale issued this statement: “Due to COVID-19 surge, Holy Cross Health has reached critical staffing levels in Labor and Delivery.  In the best interests of patient safety, the labor and delivery unit is on diversion until further notice.  The NICU and post-partum remain open.” Adequate staffing remains a concern for South Florida hospitals because more people are being hospitalized. However, the omicron variant appears to be less lethal than the delta variant last...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

More COVID Testing Sites To Open In Broward Starting Monday

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Four more COVID testing sites are slated to open in Broward this week. On Monday, Mullins Park will begin offering COVID-19 testing. That runs Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Tuesday, testing will be available at the Tamarac Sports Complex and Lauderhill Sports Park. They will open at 9 a.m. and 8 a.m. respectively. And on Thursday, testing will be offered at the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center. That starts at 7 a.m. If you need to find a testing site near you, click here.
TAMARAC, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s Last Day Will Be Feb. 3, Board Meets To Discuss Replacement

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board held a special meeting Wednesday to discuss what they’ll be looking for when they select a replacement for outgoing Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “This is a very consequential decision and I want to make sure that, as many people in the audience have said today that it is an open and transparent process,” said board member Lucia Baez-Geller In December, Carvalho announced that he would be leaving South Florida to become the new superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District. With Carvalho in attendance, the board’s Chair, Perla Tabares Hantman, announced his last day will...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Archdiocese Of Miami Now Requiring Masks For Mass, Church Gatherings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you plan on going to Mass this weekend at a South Florida Catholic church, you’d better wear a mask. On Tuesday, January 4th, the Archdioces updated its mask policy. It said everyone, regardless of vaccination status, attending Mass or church gatherings will be required to use masks. Proper social distancing should also be maintained to help mitigate the risk of infection. The update comes as the COVID-19 Omicron variant rapidly spreads throughout South Florida. On Saturday, January 1st, the Archdiocese announced the temporary reinstatement of the use of masks indoors for all Catholic school employees and students over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status or parental request to waive the requirement. The Archdiocese said the decision comes after a “substantial increase in positive cases per 100,000 persons in the tri-county area in the last four weeks.”
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Thousands Of South Florida Renters Facing Eviction

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the housing market continues to boom, thousands of people in South Florida are facing eviction. Realtors say some landlords are making unethical and, at times, unlawful decisions. “People who have lived in their homes 15 years, 20 years, now they’re being told you have 30 days to move,” says Rosa Decarlo, a Realtor with Keller Williams Realty Partners SW. Every day people are being evicted so homeowners can sell while the market is hot. A 30-day notice to move out of your home is legal but some landlords are pushing renters out of the door much faster. Raymond...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Shorty’s BBQ Staple Location Sells Land For Millions

KENDALL (CBSMiami) — Shorty’s BBQ on US 1 near the Dadeland Mall is an area staple, but they have sold their land for millions. So, what’s next? “You can’t go to Miami and not go to Shorty’s,” said Diana Stebbins. Shorty’s has had their original locations for seventy years. This location bounced back from this devastating fire in the ’70s, and today they’re still standing strong. This year, for the first time since the ’80s, the property is changing owners. But there’s no need to panic. “Not to worry, the land might change ownership, but the restaurant will be here we’ll be here to serve our...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Gov. DeSantis: State Needs Additional 30,000 To 40,000 Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Doses

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As the Omicron variants surges across the state and the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida needs at least 30,000 more doses per week than it is receiving through the allocation system to expand capacity at existing monoclonal antibody treatment sites and open new sites to treat 250-300 patients per day at each site. During a news conference Monday with Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo at Broward Health Medical Center, DeSantis said they were concerned when the federal government pulled back the supplies. “The federal government had stopped sending both Regeneron and...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida Schools Scramble To Address Teacher Shortage Due To COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the number of teachers calling in sick on Tuesday, after the Christmas break, dropped compared with Monday and he said he was hopeful the situation would improve by the end of the week. CBS4’s Peter D’Oench caught up with Carvalho after he returned to Miami Jackson Senior High School where he started his career in 1990 and where he was teaching a class in Environmental Science. ”Today, 1,700 teachers were out sick,” said Carvalho. That compared with 2,110 teachers who were out sick on the Monday after the Christmas break and with 1,333...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

