ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County reports 16,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

By ABC7.com staff
ABC7
ABC7
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XX1Wb_0dYf4SFe00

Los Angeles County reported more than 16,000 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest one-day total seen in a year as the highly-contagious omicron variant takes hold throughout the country.

The 16,510 COVID-19 new cases doubles the number from earlier this week.

The county is also reporting 25 new deaths from the virus and state figures show 1,251 people hospitalized in the county, an increase of nearly 200 from Tuesday.

The county previously hit more than 16,000 cases in December 2020, and then jumped over 21,000 in January 2021, a devastating winter surge that came before the vaccine was widely available.

With the vaccine now available, however, the deaths figure is sharply lower than that previous winter surge, when the county was routinely reporting more than 200 deaths a day throughout December and January.

Over the past week, the county's test positivity rate has more than doubled from 8.7% to 17.6% as lines have once again gotten long in front of public testing sites, and as stores report a shortage of at-home testing kits.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.

Comments / 20

Honda XR
6d ago

Hypochondriacs are filling up hospitals because of their stress, anxiety, fear. A panic attack causing shortness of breath is quite common, and there is no cure. Chill out!! The ventilator is much more likely to kill you

Reply(2)
10
mark rojas
6d ago

Incredible how regardless of there being a shortage in medical staff they can still get 16000 new cases in one day. No way every test they took was positive so that means they had to of tested a lot more than 16000 people in one day which is total b.s.

Reply
5
Eileen Agajanian Boyadjian
6d ago

funny, yet CDC literally just said they overestimated the covid cases......they said 74% but the true number is more like 22%. also, PCR tests are not differentiating between flu and covid. so there's that

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy