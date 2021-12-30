ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Person Found Stabbed To Death Inside Car; Tulsa Police Investigating

By News On 6
 6 days ago
A person was found stabbed to death inside an SUV near the 1500 block of East Independence says Tulsa Police.

TPD says a young man in his late teens to early twenties was stabbed several times and investigators say the suspect is still on the loose and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg says investigators are still working to identify the victim.

“It’s a sad situation," he said “We don’t know who the victim is right now, when the medical examiner gets out and we can maybe find some identification on the person, we haven’t notified next of kin yet because we don’t even know who that would be.”

Police say this is still an active investigation, if you have any information call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS

This is a developing story...

