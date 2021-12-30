How to Handle Breaking News From the Pulpit

Author of The 6 Seasons of Calling: Discovering Your Purpose in Each Stage of Life. Why does the church need to hear the message of this book right now?. This book is about transition—hearing God and finding our own identity in the turning points of our lives. And right now, it seems to me, that many of us are experiencing tectonic transitions in our lives. Some of them are forced upon us and some emerge from an inner crisis, but most of us are either in a season of change or are about to enter one. Part of what I mean to offer is the comfort from knowing these big change dynamics are normal and that you are not alone. But beyond that, I want to offer a pathway for us as we not only get through the next transition but grow and even thrive through it.

