Here's why scientists are concerned about a so-called 'doomsday glacier' as big as Florida

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 5 days ago

Scientists have been warning the public of a so-called "doomsday glacier" that could break within a few years.

The Thwaites glacier in Antarctica is about the size of Florida and is the widest glacier in the world.

Researchers have said that the ice sheets around the glacier are fracturing. Experts said they fear that the fractured sheets around the glacier could shatter within the next three to five years. A breakage of that magnitude would pose the biggest threat for sea-level rise in the 21st century and would put coastal communities and low-lying nations at risk, researchers said.

IFLScience

Unexpected Lifeforms Found Deep Beneath Antarctica's Ice Shelves

Deep below the ice shelves of Antarctica, an abundance of new and unexpected lifeforms has been discovered. They may not be big and they may not be pretty, but the surprising discovery is teaching scientists how life can persist in one of the most obscure environments on Earth. As reported...
natureworldnews.com

Doomsday Glacier May Raise Sea Levels by Two Feet, Scientists Warn

The Thwaites Glacier is a large block of ice located on the Walgreen Coast of Antarctica, far from the presumably warm spot you're reading this. Researchers fear that a significant amount of ice from the world's widest glacier may be lost to the seas in the near future, according to Extreme Tech. This made Thwaites to be nicknamed the Doomsday Glacier.
EARTH SCIENCE
Chicago, IL
