MLW News: EJ Nduka On His Journey to MLW, Calvin Tankman Talks From Lock-Up

We recently covered Cody Rhodes’ interview at FITE In Focus, in which he spoke about his favorite PPVs and how AEW tries to feature every style. Another thing he mentioned is the responsibilities that came with having an executive role: “When we signed on to be Executive Vice Presidents. I don’t think it really was, of course, it wasn’t real. Like it doesn’t. It didn’t hit me until very recently. I feel like it hit me because I don’t know. It’s like being in office, if that makes any sense. Gosh, it comes with its own — I don’t use the term ‘stress,’ but of all very different workloads. I wasn’t adjusted to that workload until, I feel, about six months ago. It just took it takes time to go from being one of the boys and I mean that just in the sense of how we say ‘the boys’ in the locker room, and then to not but still wanting to be tethered to — we’re wrestlers and know that the end of the day, we’re all, we’re a roster in a locker room. But then there’s those who need you know, management and those who need structure and everyone’s got their own projects. Tony’s got all these projects, man, Nick and Kenny and myself, just a different workload. Man, I feel like that’s not at all — you didn’t ask me a question or anything, but I just went on waxing poetic here about it, but it’s really, I’m just so glad for the last three years. I feel like more than any of the people I’ve managed or tried to make a project or tried to cultivate. I think I’ve learned more about myself and my mistakes than I have any of theirs and that’s really, that’s a very good thing.”

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO