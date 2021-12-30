ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLW News: EJ Nduka On His Journey to MLW, Calvin Tankman Talks From Lock-Up

By Jeremy Thomas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article– EJ Nduka recently discussed his road to MLW in a new video released by the company. You...

WWE News: Goldberg Returning to The Goldbergs This Week, Raw Video Highlights

– WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will be appearing on tomorrow’s episode of The Goldbergs on ABC. The new episode will air at 8:00 pm EST. Goldberg will be reprising his role as Coach Mellor. – WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episode of Monday Night...
Cody Rhodes Talks About Learning From His Mistakes As AEW Executive

We recently covered Cody Rhodes’ interview at FITE In Focus, in which he spoke about his favorite PPVs and how AEW tries to feature every style. Another thing he mentioned is the responsibilities that came with having an executive role: “When we signed on to be Executive Vice Presidents. I don’t think it really was, of course, it wasn’t real. Like it doesn’t. It didn’t hit me until very recently. I feel like it hit me because I don’t know. It’s like being in office, if that makes any sense. Gosh, it comes with its own — I don’t use the term ‘stress,’ but of all very different workloads. I wasn’t adjusted to that workload until, I feel, about six months ago. It just took it takes time to go from being one of the boys and I mean that just in the sense of how we say ‘the boys’ in the locker room, and then to not but still wanting to be tethered to — we’re wrestlers and know that the end of the day, we’re all, we’re a roster in a locker room. But then there’s those who need you know, management and those who need structure and everyone’s got their own projects. Tony’s got all these projects, man, Nick and Kenny and myself, just a different workload. Man, I feel like that’s not at all — you didn’t ask me a question or anything, but I just went on waxing poetic here about it, but it’s really, I’m just so glad for the last three years. I feel like more than any of the people I’ve managed or tried to make a project or tried to cultivate. I think I’ve learned more about myself and my mistakes than I have any of theirs and that’s really, that’s a very good thing.”
Highlights From Title Unification Match at WWE NXT New Year’s Evil

We have a unified North American and Cruiserweight Champion following the opening match of WWE NXT New Year’s Evil. Carmelo Hayes defeated Roderick Strong to unify the titles in the first match of the show, and you can see some highlights below. Hayes won the North American Championship on...
Andrade El Idolo Teases Ric Flair Allying With Him in AEW

Andrade El Idolo has teased the possibility of an old rival of Sting’s coming to his aid in Ric Flair. El Idolo, who distracted Darby Allin on AEW Rampage after his match with Anthony Bowens which allowed The Acclaimed to attack the former TNT Champion, posted to Twitter on Tuesday to share a photo of himself and Flair from AAA TripleMania XXIX.
Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krügger Set For MLW Blood & Thunder

A grudge match is set for MLW Blood & Thunder. MLW announced that Jacob Fatu and Mads Krugger will collide at MLW Blood & Thunder on January 21 in Dallas. The two CONTRA members came to blows at MLW War Chamber, which saw Alexander Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Matanza Duran, Richard Holliday & Savio Vega defeat Fatu, Krugger, Ikuro Kwon, Sentai Death Squad Soldier #1 & Sentai Death Squad Soldier #2.
Mixed Tag Match, First Rumble Competitors Set For WWE Royal Rumble

We have a mixed tag team match set for the Royal Rumble, as well as the first competitors in the men’s Rumble match. On tonight’s episode of Raw, it was announced that Edge and Beth Phoenix will take on The Miz and Maryse at the PPV. The match follows up on Edge’s win over Miz at Day 1, which saw Maryse and Phoenix both get involved in different capacities.
Chuck Palumbo Compares Former Tag Partners Shawn Stasiak and Sean O’Haire

In an interview with Fightful, Chuck Palumbo spoke about working with Shawn Stasiak and Sean O’Haire and how they were different from each other. All three were part of the WCW faction The Natural Born Thrillers, with Palumbo teaming with both. He would eventually become WCW Tag Team Champions with O’Haire. Here are highlights:
Homicide Issues Warning To Jon Moxley

Veteran pro wrestler Homicide has issued a warning to GCW World Champion Jon Moxley. Homicide won a Do Or Die Rumble at GCW’s Die 4 This event over the weekend, and is now the new #1 contender to Moxley and the GCW World Title. Homicide vs. Moxley is set to take place at The Wrld On GCW from the sold out Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Sunday, January 23.
