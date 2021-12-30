Poultry facility requests renewal permit

Poultry facility applies for renewal permit

HARROD — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is considering the renewal of an Allen County poultry facility’s Permit to Operate (PTO).

The ODA issued a public notice today to inform interested parties that they will be accepting comments on a draft PTO renewal for Happy Yolks, LLC located on Lawrence Road in Harrod.

According to records, Happy Yolks is owned by Ruth Farms, LLC and is an existing facility with two belt battery layer houses. Each layer house is designed to hold up to 202,308 layers for a total capacity of 404,616 laying hens.

The layer houses are equipped with a belt-battery system that allows manure to be transported on a regular basis to an adjoining Manure Storage Barn. The Manure Storage Barn is 80’ by 210’ and can store approximately 200,000 cubic feet of manure, which provides an estimated 200 days of storage for the solid manure.

Anyone can make written submissions and/or requests for a public hearing on the draft permit. Public hearing requests must be made in writing and the issues to be discussed in a meeting to the Division of Livestock Environmental Permitting (DELP) by January 28 at 5 p.m. Comments received after this date will not be considered.

Those who wish to share comments can do so by mail to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Division of Livestock Environmental Permitting, 8995 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 or by email to lepp@agri.ohio.gov.

Per state code, a public hearing will be held when and where required. Individuals have a right to provide a written or oral statement for the record at the public meeting, if a meeting is scheduled.

A copy of the draft permit can be obtained by completing a public records request using the following link: https://agri.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/oda/divisions/legal-office/public-records-site-area.