ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Poultry facility requests renewal permit

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfgLx_0dYdV7yY00
Poultry facility applies for renewal permit

HARROD — The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is considering the renewal of an Allen County poultry facility’s Permit to Operate (PTO).

The ODA issued a public notice today to inform interested parties that they will be accepting comments on a draft PTO renewal for Happy Yolks, LLC located on Lawrence Road in Harrod.

According to records, Happy Yolks is owned by Ruth Farms, LLC and is an existing facility with two belt battery layer houses. Each layer house is designed to hold up to 202,308 layers for a total capacity of 404,616 laying hens.

The layer houses are equipped with a belt-battery system that allows manure to be transported on a regular basis to an adjoining Manure Storage Barn. The Manure Storage Barn is 80’ by 210’ and can store approximately 200,000 cubic feet of manure, which provides an estimated 200 days of storage for the solid manure.

Anyone can make written submissions and/or requests for a public hearing on the draft permit. Public hearing requests must be made in writing and the issues to be discussed in a meeting to the Division of Livestock Environmental Permitting (DELP) by January 28 at 5 p.m. Comments received after this date will not be considered.

Those who wish to share comments can do so by mail to the Ohio Department of Agriculture, Division of Livestock Environmental Permitting, 8995 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, Ohio 43068 or by email to lepp@agri.ohio.gov.

Per state code, a public hearing will be held when and where required. Individuals have a right to provide a written or oral statement for the record at the public meeting, if a meeting is scheduled.

A copy of the draft permit can be obtained by completing a public records request using the following link: https://agri.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/oda/divisions/legal-office/public-records-site-area.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Allen County, OH
Business
City
Harrod, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
County
Allen County, OH
City
Reynoldsburg, OH
Local
Ohio Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oda#Pto#Happy Yolks#Llc
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
4K+
Followers
154
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy