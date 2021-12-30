ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Restaurant With COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Already In Place Has Advice As Citywide Mandate Approaches

By Tara Molina
 6 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Chicago and Cook County businesses is just days away – coming up Monday, Jan. 3.

But it won’t change a single thing for some businesses with which CBS 2’s Tara Molina connected with Tuesday. Those businesses have had the policy in place for months.

At Jerry’s Sandwiches , 4739 N. Lincoln Ave., you can’t walk through the door without showing an employee your proof of vaccination and an ID. It has been that way there since September, so they know exactly what to expect in a few days – and they’re sharing some advice.

Customers at Jerry’s Sandwiches undergo a quick ID and vaccination card check at the host stand before going in.

“Before asking for the cards, we’d already asked people be vaccinated to dine in,” said Jerry’s Sandwiches general manager Adam Dempewolf.

They put the formal policy in place back in September, which was when they started the checks.

“We’re just trying to do our part,” Dempewolf said.

For them, it is all about safety and keeping their staffing up.

“We want to make sure the restaurant stays open for business,” Dempewolf said.

Since the policy is clearly marked at the door and entry way, Dempewolf said they haven’t had any real issues. And what has become standard for them is about to be the standard everywhere.

With the city’s mandate starting Jan. 3, everyone 5 and older will a COVID-19 vaccination card, and an ID for those 16 or older, to get inside any Chicago restaurant, gym, or entertainment venue that serves food and drinks.

Cook County and some suburban jurisdictions are implementing similar policies.

There has been some pushback – with business owners telling us, and the city, they support anything that means safety and full capacity – but they need more time to make it work.

“We are constantly flying by the seat of our pants,” said Mary Kay Tuzi, owner of Twin Anchors Restaurant & Tavern in Old Town.

Many restaurants are already short-staffed. Just this week, we’ve seen job posts for positions such as “door host and vaccine mandate inspector.”

And while every business is different, Dempewolf said even during the lunch rush, they’ve made it work.

“It’s pretty much about as much time as it takes to look up someone’s name for reservations,” he said.

As to advice for businesses from a spot that’s been doing this for a while?

“Just be open to maybe having a jacket handy so you can pop outside and check IDs outside if there’s not enough room inside,” Dempewolf said, “or maybe the first day or two, have someone extra around to kind of help.”

We know the upcoming mandate can be enforced by the city’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, Department of Buildings, and Chicago Police.

We have been told inspections will be driven by complaints.

The Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said the vaccination requirement will be handled the same way the mask mandate and other health orders have been:

“On January 3, 2022, the Vaccine Requirement will be in effect and enforced. As outlined in Public Health Order 2021-2, Section 7 states: Pursuant to Sections 2-112-040 and 2-112-050 of the Code, in conjunction with enforcement authority granted in the Code, this Order may be enforced by the Commissioner of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP), the Commissioner of the Buildings, or the Chicago Police Department, in addition to the Commissioner of Health.

“Similar to the Mask Mandate, establishments who violate the Vaccine Requirement can be issued two-citations/charges for violating the BACP and CDPH requirements under City of Chicago Public Health Order No. 2021-02.

“Any individual age 5 and older will be required to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors, visit gyms, or enjoy entertainment venues where food or drink are being served. Patrons 16 and older will have to show identification that matches their vaccination card. Patrons can prepare to have documentation ready when requested by a covered location in the public health order.”

On enforcement, BACP added:

“The enforcement of the Vaccine Requirement is no different than the Mask Mandate, previous public health orders, or general operations.

“BACP investigations are complaint driven. Investigations can be conducted covertly if necessary, BACP Investigators will identify themselves whether a complaint is addressed overtly or covertly. BACP investigators always carry official City identification. Citizens are encouraged to contact 3-1-1 to report violations.

“In addition to addressing complains the BACP Active Compliance Program (ACP), a proactive educational program that helps business owners/operators stay compliant through non-disciplinary consultations, will be informing and reminding covered location to abide by the Vaccine Requirement and the Mask Mandate.

“BACP reserves the right to issue enforcement based on the egregiousness of the violation found during the investigation. Enforcement can vary from a 1-day Notice to Correct to citations issued in real time.

“All are parts of a comprehensive effort to ensure compliance and hold businesses accountable to these safety regulations designed to keep all Chicagoans safe.”

The city didn’t say if anyone will be checking businesses randomly. Again, they only said investigations are driven by complaints.

Meanwhile, Illinois Restaurant Association President and Chief Executive Officer Sam Toia released the following statement this week:

“Chicago’s hospitality community is in a very fragile stage of recovery. Throughout the pandemic, the industry has prioritized customer and team member safety above all else, and the IRA strongly supports vaccinations for everyone to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We encourage all diners to please lend their cooperation, respect and kindness to the employees working to comply with the new mandate during these challenging times.”

Comments / 23

Mark Ensalaco
6d ago

Another dining establishment I'll NEVER visit. Who am I kidding? Most of us suburbanites don't set foot in Chicago any more and never will.

Reply(2)
5
 

Essential Workers At Local Market In South Shore Keep Stepping Up Amid COVID-19 Surge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Essential workers have helped us get through wave after wave of the pandemic, and now, they’re also being impacted by the Omicron surge. Sources within the Chicago Fire Department told us they have as many as 300 members on the sick roll call from the virus right now. Thankfully, they tell us the sick calls are not impacting services. But what about other essential services? On Tuesday, CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot visited Local Market Foods, in the Jeffery Plaza shopping center in South Shore, with a look at how workers there have been coping. A total of 120 employees...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Indiana To Restrict Access To COVID-19 Rapid Tests At State, County Clinics

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — Like Chicago, Indiana is experiencing a shortage of rapid COVID-19 tests, to the point where the state is putting new restrictions in place for who can get one. Beginning Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older. Officials said the decision is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibodies are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered. As CBS...
INDIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Health Department Suspends In-Person Activities At Senior Centers Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise, the Baltimore City Health Department on Tuesday suspended all in-person activities at city-run senior centers to curb transmission. The following senior centers are impacted by the policy: Waxter Senior Center, 1000 Cathedral St., (410) 396-1324 Oliver Center Senior Center 1700 Gay St., Ste B, (410) 396-3861 Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave., (410) 396-9025 Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Rd., (410) 426-4009 Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St., (410) 396-7725 Zeta Center for Healthy and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Rd. (410) 396-3535 Cherry Hill Senior Center at the Rowing Center, 3301 Waterview Ave., (410) 396-2920 Seniors can still get...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Chicago

YMCA Of Metro Chicago Offers Free Memberships To Rauner Family Y In Little Village, Access To Other Y Locations For Residents Of Certain ZIP Codes

CHICAGO (CBS) — A New Year means new fitness goals for many, and the YMCA of Metro Chicago hopes to help with that. The Y is offering complimentary memberships to the Rauner Family YMCA, at 2700 S. Western Ave. in Little Village, throughout 2022. Residents in the ZIP codes 60608, 60623, 60632, and 60609 will also have free access to the 13 other local Y centers across the city and suburbs. Those who do not live in those ZIP codes will only have access to the Rauner Family YMCA. For a list of all local Y locations, follow this link. The complimentary membership at the Rauner Family T includes access to the gym equipment, weight room, and indoor-outdoor soccer field and basketball courts. Free fitness classes in Zumba, Spinning, and Yoga are also coming soon.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Covid 19 Vaccine#Food Drink#Cbs 2
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: COVID testing is critical to keeping Chicago schools open. On that front, CPS has failed badly.

It’s not good enough to desire to do the right thing — you have to know how to do the right thing. Keep that in mind as you ponder Chicago Public Schools’ epic fail in trying to get students tested over winter break to ensure a smooth, safe return to in-class instruction this week. That terrible pratfall had a specific image associated with it. Mounds of kits containing completed COVID-19 test ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE
PIX11

Multilingual vaccination vans hit 26 Lower East Side NYCHA developments

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Those looking to get vaccinated now have another option: on-the-go, multilingual vans deployed on the Lower East Side. The goal of the vans is to reach more people in underserved communities. Volunteers and medical professionals working the vans speak several languages, including Spanish and Chinese, to comfort patients and clarify […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS Chicago

Every State And Territory In The U.S. Now Included On Chicago COVID-19 Travel Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — Every U.S. state and territory is now included on the City of Chicago’s travel advisory, after the Chicago Department of Public Health added Montana and Guam to the list early Wednesday. Guam and Montana were the only state and territory not on the city’s COVID-19 travel advisory last week, but both were added to the advisory on Wednesday after their average daily case rate rose above 15 per 100,000 residents. The travel advisory now includes the entire U.S. “COVID is very real, it’s merciless, and unless you are fully vaccinated, your defenses against it are pretty low,” CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Expert Describes Recent COVID Surge As ‘A Flash Flood’ As More People Test Positive For The Virus

CHICAGO (CBS) – In Chicago and the suburbs, it’s being called a tidal wave of cases as numbers of COVID patients increase following the recent surge. CBS 2’s Chris Tye continues coverage with what families with one or two cases in their home should be thinking about as quarantine and isolation have begun. When the virus goes from theoretical and out in the world to right down the hall, mindsets change. It’s normal, and some unconventional ideas start to take shape. Leading medical experts say “stick to the science.” Chris: Is it safe to say that at some point everybody is going to get...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate starts Monday for Chicago, Cook County

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago and Cook County will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for indoor venues and Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed starting Monday due to a surge in infections. The proof of vaccine rules will apply to everyone age 5 and older and includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues like sports and entertainment […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Advocate Aurora Health Sees Hundreds Of Hospitalizations As COVID Cases Increase

CHICAGO (CBS) – The massive increase in COVID cases is straining the health care system. Across the 26 hospitals in the Advocate Aurora Health System, nearly 1,500 patients are in the hospital right now fighting COVID. That’s double the number from last month and quadruple the number from 60 days ago. “In a situation that is growing more challenging by the day, beds are very tight and wait times are long, and really significantly our team members are under, I think, a lot of stress right now,” said Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beth Kingston. ” Hospitals were facing staffing shortages before the pandemic, but it’s become even worse with the burnout from battling COVID. 92% of the people now hospitalized were either not vaccinated or only got the first dose of the vaccine.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

