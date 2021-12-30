Police increasing patrols in Nassau ahead of New Year's Eve

Nassau police are increasing patrols on county roads this New Year's Eve.

Officers will be at spots known for accidents to make sure drivers are following traffic laws.

The goal is to increase safety and reduce serious injuries and deaths this holiday weekend and moving forward in 2022.

"We are going to be increasing those patrols going forward this entire year to make sure that we bring those accidents down on the road," says Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

Police are also launching a "Stop DWI Program" to make sure residents are driving responsibly.