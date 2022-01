With cases of the Omicron variant continuing to rise in New York City, the SOMOS Community Care and New York City’s Department of Health launched a vaccine pop-up site at the Bronx Zoo Wednesday.

The vaccination location opened from 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Access to the vaccination site was only available from Southern Boulevard, according to officials.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 is the only day the vaccination site will be open.

