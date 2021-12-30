Vehicle crashes into Bronx restaurant; 2 people rushed to hospital

A vehicle crashed into a Bronx restaurant Wednesday, sending two people to the hospital.

The incident happened on the corner of Brooke Avenue and East 139th Street.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Firefighters say the two victims were rushed to the hospital. Their conditions are not yet known.

The owner of the restaurant says the driver ran off on foot and that the two people who were hit weren’t eating at his restaurant.

People who saw the crash say the driver was speeding.

News 12 reached out to the Department of Buildings, which said inspectors were dispatched to the scene.