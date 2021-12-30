I-70 Reopened After 24 Vehicle Pileup In Glenwood Springs

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs were on Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle pileup. Colorado State Patrol says initial reports state 17 passenger vehicles and seven semi-trucks are involved in the crash the eastbound lanes at mile post 120.

Garfield emergency and CDOT officials say the interstate was reopened between mile markers 116 and 133 in both directions.

There are unspecified injuries. One driver shared a picture showing the backup in both directions. The roads appear to be mostly clear, but snow has been falling in the high country for the last several days.

Garfield County Sheriff’s officials remind drivers Cottonwood Pass is closed, and they should not take this road as an alternate route.

This is expected to be an extended closure.