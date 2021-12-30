ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

I-70 Reopened After 24 Vehicle Pileup In Glenwood Springs

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Both directions of Interstate 70 in Glenwood Springs were on Wednesday afternoon for a multi-vehicle pileup. Colorado State Patrol says initial reports state 17 passenger vehicles and seven semi-trucks are involved in the crash the eastbound lanes at mile post 120.

Garfield emergency and CDOT officials say the interstate was reopened between mile markers 116 and 133 in both directions.

There are unspecified injuries. One driver shared a picture showing the backup in both directions. The roads appear to be mostly clear, but snow has been falling in the high country for the last several days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtxJZ_0dYbP8vf00

(credit: CBS)

Garfield County Sheriff’s officials remind drivers Cottonwood Pass is closed, and they should not take this road as an alternate route.

This is expected to be an extended closure.

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Tuesday night crash leaves 10 elk dead

A Tuesday night incident that resulted in the deaths of 10 elk on Highway 82 near Glenwood Springs resulted in a call for action from members of the Roaring Fork Valley community. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night at mile-marker 7, Master Trooper...
COLORADO STATE
myklgr.com

Multi-vehicle 50-vehicle pileup reported on I-94 near Alexandria

The Minnesota State Patrol reported a pileup of vehicles Saturday afternoon along Interstate-94 between Alexandria and Fergus Falls. About 50 vehicles were initially reported in the pile-up amid snowy conditions, including several semi tractor-trailers. No fatalities or life-threatening injuries resulted in the multi-vehicle crash, according to Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow....
MINNESOTA STATE
The Weather Channel

Whiteout Conditions Lead to 20-Vehicle Pileup in Nevada

A 20-vehicle pileup has shut down a U.S Highway 395 south of Reno, Nevada. Multtiple crashes also shut down Interstate 580 in Washoe Valley. Drivers reported whiteout conditions. A 20-vehicle pileup has shut down a major highway south of Reno, Nevada. The Washoe County Sheriff's Office reported that multiple agencies...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood Springs, CO
Traffic
State
Colorado State
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Local
Colorado Traffic
WDTN

Sleeping driver: Lanes reopen on I-70 after semi crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Travel has resumed on I-70 EB, hours after a semi crashed on I-70 Eastbound in Preble County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi-crash caused minor injuries around 6:36 Wednesday morning. The semi appears to have fallen on its side on I-70 near the intersection with US 127. […]
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
9NEWS

1 person dead after 2 were ejected from vehicle in I-70 crash in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The passenger of a vehicle that crashed Sunday on Interstate 70 in Lakewood has died, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said. LPD tweeted about the crash just before 6 p.m., after the crash closed the eastbound lanes on I-70. The vehicle rolled over on the interstate just west of the Youngfield Street exit, the police department said.
LAKEWOOD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Glenwood Canyon#I 70#Colorado State Patrol#Traffic Accident#Interstate 70#Cdot#Cbs Rrb#Cottonwood Pass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Bring Me The News

'Massive' pileup involving dozens of vehicles shuts down I-94 near Eau Claire

A series of crashes, run-offs and jack-knifed semi-trucks amounted to a "massive" pileup crash that shut down I-94 near Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Thursday morning. Those are the words of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, which said the series of collisions began at around 5:45 a.m. on I-94 near Osseo, just southeast of Eau Claire. The entire stretch of highway from Menomonie to Black River Falls was covered in ice due to freezing rain early in the morning, the sheriff's office said.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
KJCT8

Ambulance hit by vehicle while responding to crash on I-70

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE (5 p.m.): I-70 westbound lanes are now open. UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): According to Colorado State Patrol, a call was received at 2:38 p.m. of a report of a vehicle crash located at Mile Point 55 on I-70. CSP reports a 20-year-old female driver was...
COLORADO STATE
fox9.com

Jackson County I-94 pileup, multiple vehicles involved near Osseo

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. - Close to 40 vehicles were involved in crashes on I-94 Thursday morning, Dec. 23 in Jackson County, Wisconsin. This, after freezing rain caused icy road conditions along the I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls. Around 5:45 a.m. the State Patrol and several emergency agencies...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
37K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy