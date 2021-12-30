Prosecutors hail Maxwell guilty verdict for ‘one of the worst crimes imaginable’ – as it happened

5.03am GMT

If you’ve stayed with us over the past few hours it’s been a heated and fast-moving course of events which ultimately saw the 60-year-old British socialite found guilty of sex trafficking in a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday afternoon.

4.41am GMT

Summary of events so far

Ghislaine Maxwell , 60, was found guilty in a federal criminal court in New York of crimes including sex trafficking. The jury deliberated for six days. Maxwell is a British socialite and daughter of the late media baron Robert Maxwell, who moved to New York after her father’s death and became the now-deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s girlfriend and partner in crime.

Maxwell has returned to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre to await sentencing. Judge Alison Nathan has yet to set a sentencing date.

3.58am GMT

What happens next?

Maxwell, who only recently celebrated her 60th birthday from behind bars, now faces decades in prison.

Following the verdict she has returned to Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre to await sentencing while Judge Alison Nathan has yet to set a sentencing date.

Lead defence lawyer, Bobbi Sternheim, has already indicated Maxwell’s legal team will appeal.

“We are very disappointed with the verdict. We have already started working on the appeal and we are confident she will be vindicated,” Sternheim told reporters outside court.



However, most legal experts agree that the legal bars she would have to clear to overturn the verdict are very high.

Ghislaine Maxwell sits as the guilty verdict in her sex abuse trial is read in a courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Maxwell was convicted of five of the six charges she faced and also faces two counts of perjury in another trial in a later date.

The most significant trafficking charge carries a sentence of 40 years and coupled with the other charges against her it is likely Maxwell will spend decades, or the rest of her life, behind bars.

Judge Alison Nathan will ultimately decide whether Maxwell’s sentences for each count are to be served consecutively or concurrently.

Sarah Krissoff, a former prosecutor with the Southern District of New York, told the BBC she expects “a very significant prison sentence” for Maxwell.

“Given the involvement of minors, the judge has really great discretion to impose a significant sentence, and based on the evidence that was presented at trial, frankly, I expect the judge to impose a very severe sentence upon her.”

3.20am GMT

Lawyers representing victims react

Attorney David Boies , who represented several of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers including Virginia Roberts Giuffre , called the outcome “a great day for justice and for Maxwell’s survivors.”

Sigrid McCawley , attorney for Annie Farmer , one of the victims who testified as a prosecution witness against Maxwell described the verdict as a “towering victory”.

For too long their voices were ignored and discounted and their characters impugned and disgraced, but no more ... Today’s verdict makes clear that those who prey upon and traffic minors are committing serious crimes punishable under the law. Ghislaine Maxwell has been held accountable and justice has been done.”

Spencer Kuvin , the lawyer representing nine of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, called the verdict “an absolute and unmitigated victory”.



Robert Glassman , the lawyer who represented “Jane,” one of Maxwell’s accusers who testified during the trial, also released a statement applauding the verdict.

The verdict screams loud and clear-if you make it easier for another to sexually abuse children, you, too, will be held accountable for your role in that abuse.... the strong women survivors of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse can all sleep better tonight knowing that the justice system got it right.... the jury stayed focused on what really mattered: Ms Maxwell played a critical role in helping Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls.”

2.54am GMT

RAINN, the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the US, has released a statement following the verdict.

Press secretary Erinn Robinson, said:

We are relieved that Maxwell will be held accountable for her predatory behavior and her role in grooming young women for abuse by Jeffrey Epstein. We are grateful for the brave survivors who came forward to hold Maxwell responsible for her part in his criminal enterprise. We hope that this verdict helps even more survivors see that perpetrators can be held accountable, no matter how powerful or well connected.”

2.39am GMT

Maxwell’s trial featured the testimony of four women who described their abuse as teenagers in the 1990s and the early 2000s.

Moira Penza described their role as “the most significant in the trial by far”.

That was really the crux of the government’s case here, was the testimony of those four victims, while being corroborated by other witness testimony and other evidence. And what we saw is witness after witness, victim after victim explaining how Maxwell recruited them when they were underage and how she participated in the normalising of this sexual misconduct, of this abuse, and ultimately participated in the commercial sex aspect of this, so actually facilitating the payment for — in exchange for the sexual abuse. And so we saw that throughout. And we really saw a focus on what Maxwell’s specific role was in the recruitment and then even in the actual sex acts, massaging one of the underage minors, massaging her breasts, actually participating in the sex acts.

2.22am GMT

Moira Penza , a former assistant US attorney who led the prosecution in the 2019 sex trafficking conviction of cult leader Keith Raniere, has called the outcome a “complete reckoning” and believes Maxwell will face decades in prison.

Penza spoke to PBS News Hour immediately following the verdict, saying:

I think this is really a complete reckoning. And what we really saw is that jurors understood the government’s argument that, really, Maxwell was the enabler in chief for Epstein, that these crimes were facilitated by him, and the jury was persuaded by these victims who came forward and testified.

Penza described the sex trafficking counts, counts five and six, as the two “most serious” charges in the case, carrying the most significant penalties.

“Those were the ones where we really heard about the direct involvement of Maxwell in actual sexualised massages with the victim,” she explained. “For all those other counts, those are also very serious, but what we saw is that the jury was just taking its job very seriously.”

2.09am GMT

Media interest in the case has been unwavering since Maxwell was arrested on multiple criminal charges related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of young women and girls in July of 2020.

Almost 18 months later, hundreds of journalists, camera crew and members of the media were seen outside the US Federal District Court House on Wednesday evening to see the unfold verdict live.

The media gathers outside the US Federal District Court House after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six sex trafficking charges she faced, in New York on 29 December. Photograph: Peter Foley/EPA

1.46am GMT

Legal experts have also weighed in on the verdict.

Carl Tobias , a professor of law at the University of Richmond school of law in Richmond, Virginia has said he believes Maxwell will appeal.



I am not surprised that the jury took so much time. This was a very high-profile case in which both sides were extremely well prepared and made strong cases. Another explanation may be that the jury was being conscientious. I think Maxwell will appeal, as she said she was not testifying because the US had not proven its case. She would have to show some error in the way the case was tried or some jury misconduct, both of which will be difficult to show. From a distance, it seemed like the victims were brave, sympathetic witnesses, who were providing credible testimony about awful behaviour.”

Jesse Gessin , a lawyer practising in San Clemente, California said he expects any appeal to focus on instructions given to the jury in an interview with Reuters news agency.

The verdict is quite shocking, given the government’s performance at trial. Witnesses were unprepared, and some of the more iconic names associated with Maxwell were not presented at trial. In the end, it could have been that the nature of the allegations was just too much for the jury. I would expect any appeal to focus on jury instructions as opposed to specific evidentiary rulings.”

1.24am GMT

The attorneys for Virginia Roberts Giuffre , one of Jeffery Epstein’s alleged accusers, issued a statement following Maxwell’s guilty verdict on Wednesday.

Attorney David Boies called it, “a great day for justice and for Maxwell’s survivors.

The jury’s verdict vindicates the courage and commitment of our clients who stood up against all odds for many years to bring Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to justice.”

Attorney Sigrid McCawley called today’s verdict a “towering victory.”

Giuffre did not testify during the trial but was mentioned several times throughout government witness testimony.

1.22am GMT

Maxwell’s siblings Isabel Maxwell , Kevin Maxwell , and Christine Maxwell were seen walking out of the courthouse following the verdict earlier this evening.

Maxwell is not the first in her family to face criminal charges.

Her older brothers, Ian and Kevin, found themselves on trial after their father’s death in 1991 when a £460m hole was discovered in the Mirror Group pension fund.

The two men, as chairman and publisher of the newspaper group, were acquitted of alleged conspiracy to defraud charges in 1996 following a four-year legal ordeal.

Isabel Maxwell, Kevin Maxwell, and Christine Maxwell, siblings to Ghislaine Maxwell, walk out of the courthouse surrounded by media on 29 December. Photograph: Yana Paskova/Reuters

Kevin Maxwell, left, and Christine Maxwell, right, seen outside the federal courthouse. Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AP

1.12am GMT

Robert Glassman, the lawyer who represented “Jane,” one of Maxwell’s accusers who testified during the trial, has also released a statement.



Jane testified that she met Maxwell at Interlochen Center for the Arts youth camp in Michigan during the summer of 1994. Jane, then 14, was eating ice cream with her friends when a woman “walking a cute little Yorkie” dog – Maxwell – approached. They started chatting and eventually a man, Epstein, joined them.

12.57am GMT

Annie Farmer , who testified as a prosecution witness against Maxwell at her criminal trial, said she met the socialite as a teenager before being lured into Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit.

Following the verdict, Farmer said:

“I am so relieved and grateful that the jury recognised the pattern of predatory behaviour that Maxwell engaged in for years and found her guilty of these crimes ... I hope that this verdict brings solace to all who need it and demonstrates that no one is above the law. Even those with great power and privilege will be held accountable when they sexually abuse and exploit the young.”

Farmer was the fourth and final accuser to testify, telling the court that Maxwell gave her a nude massage when she was only 16. Farmer said that she met Epstein at his Manhattan manse in late 1995. Annie’s sister, Maria Farmer, also worked for him as a fine arts painter.

12.45am GMT

Some more photos from the scene have been released.

Defense attorney Laura Menninger was pictured leaving the federal courthouse in the Southern District of New York. Menninger avoided the throng of media and did not make any comment when approached by journalists.

Defense attorney Laura Menninger leaves the federal courthouse in the Southern District of New York on Wednesday 29 December. Photograph: Anthony Behar/PA

A journalist questions defense attorney Laura Menninger as she leaves the court following Maxwell’s guilty verdict. Photograph: Anthony Behar/PA

12.34am GMT

Full statement on verdict: US attorney Damian Williams

Here is the full statement from US attorney Damian Williams on the verdict today:

“A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable – facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children. Crimes that she committed with her long-time partner and co-conspirator, Jeffrey Epstein . The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done. I want to commend the bravery of the girls – now grown women – who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible. I also want to thank the career prosecutors of the Southern District of New York, who embraced the victims’ quest for justice and have worked tirelessly, day in and day out, to ensure that Maxwell was held accountable for her crimes. This Office will always stand with victims, will always follow the facts wherever they lead, and will always fight to ensure that no one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law.”

12.23am GMT

Interim summary

Where things stand:

Virginia Giuffre , who was not involved in this criminal trial but has accused Maxwell and the late Jeffrey Epstein, in civil court in the US, of abusing her. She tweeted at the news of Maxwell’s conviction: “My soul yearned for justice for years and today the jury gave me just that.” Giuffre lives in western Australia.

12.13am GMT

Bobbi Sternheim, Maxwell’s lead defence lawyer , just said outside the court: “We firmly believe in Ghislaine’s innocence, obviously.”

Defence attorney Bobbi Sternheim outside court after the guilty verdict against her client, Ghislaine Maxwell, in New York. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

It had been expected that Maxwell will appeal the verdict. She was convicted a few hours ago on five of the six charges she faced relating to sex trafficking and conspiracy, for which she could face 40 years in prison.

Sternheim continued: “We are very disappointed with the verdict. We have already started working on the appeal and we are confident she will be vindicated.”

12.10am GMT

Maxwell’s family has given a statement following the verdict:

We believe firmly in our sister’s innocence – we are very disappointed with the verdict. We have already started the appeal tonight and we believe that she will ultimately be vindicated”.

12.07am GMT

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers Laura Menninger and Jeffrey Pagliuca have left court without making any comment.

Maxwell’s lead attorney Bobbi Sternheim did however give a very short statement wishing the crowd a Happy New Year.



“Everyone be healthy, have a happy new year,” she said.

The Telegraph’s US correspondent Josie Ensor was at the scene and took a quick snap of the lawyers leaving court.



12.06am GMT

Ghislaine Maxwell turned 60 in jail on Christmas Day , where she was back in custody after it became clear at the end of deliberations last Wednesday that the jury was not going to reach a verdict before their festive break.

It was her second consecutive Christmas behind bars after being arrested in July, 2020, while hiding away on a secluded luxury estate in New Hampshire.

She had been held in custody in what her lawyers said were “horrific” conditions in the Metropolitan detention center in the New York City borough of Brooklyn.

Maxwell will surely appeal against her conviction in Manhattan today, but assuming she is unsuccessful in that venture, she can expect to spend many years behind bars after being found guilty of federal sex trafficking and related crimes, possibly even spending the rest of her life in prison.

Former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner has done some scribbling on the back of an envelope and forecasts that Maxwell could get upwards of 12 to 15 years in a best case scenario. His tweet on this was retweeted by former federal prosecutor Moira Penza, who led the NXIVM cult ’s investigation and trial.

11.50pm GMT

Four women testified as witnesses for the prosecution in Maxwell’s trial in New York, accusing her of being an integral part of Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse crimes.

For example, one woman testifying simply under the name of Jane testified that she was 14 in 1994 when Epstein started to sexually abuse her – and that sometimes Maxwell was present during this abuse.

Also, at times, Maxwell participated in the abuse, Jane said. “There were hands everywhere,” Jane recalled of an encounter with Epstein and Maxwell. The abuse continued when she was 15 and 16.

Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted on five of the six charges she faced.

A photo of Epstein and Maxwell at a prosecutors’ press conference in 2020. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP

In addition to sex-trafficking, Maxwell was found guilty of conspiracy to entice individuals under the age of 17 to travel in interstate commerce with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity and conspiracy to transport individuals under the age of 17 to travel in interstate commerce with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity.

She was also convicted of transportation of an individual under the age of 17 with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity; and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of individuals under the age of 18.

Maxwell was found not guilty of one count: enticement of an individual under the age of 17 to travel with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity. Jurors reached their verdict after 40 hours of deliberations over the course of six days.

11.24pm GMT

Virginia Giuffre, alleged victim of Epstein and Maxwell, comments

Virginia Giuffre was not a witness at Ghislaine Maxwell’s criminal trial but has long accused her of being involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of her, via a long-running civil case.

Giuffre lives in Australia, where it is early Thursday, and she has just reacted on Twitter to Maxwell’s guilty verdict.

Giuffre calls for others to be held accountable, too.

Giuffre has said she was coerced by Epstein and Maxwell into having sex with Britain’s Prince Andrew when she was 17, an allegation Andrew, Duke of York, has repeatedly denied. Giuffre has sued, accusing Andrew of sexually abusing her at Epstein’s mansion in Manhattan and at other locations in 2001.

She has sued Andrew and her legal claim alleges she “was compelled by express or implied threats by Epstein, [Ghislaine] Maxwell, and/or Prince Andrew to engage in sexual acts with Prince Andrew, and feared death or physical injury to herself or another and other repercussions for disobeying Epstein, Maxwell, and Prince Andrew due to their powerful connections, wealth and authority.”

So while she was not involved in this criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, Giuffre was on many people’s minds as the case unfolded. Andrew is seeking to have Giuffre’s civil case against him thrown out.

Virginia Giuffre (second from right) in 2019. Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

The Guardian points out that Andrew was a mere footnote in the Maxwell trial.

11.19pm GMT

Dave Aronberg, state attorney in Palm Beach county , Florida, where Jeffrey Epstein had a luxury mansion that Ghislaine Maxwell effectively ran for him , just told CNN that Maxwell “just got what was coming to her” with today’s guilty verdict in her New York trial .

Aronberg pointed out how crucial Maxwell was in luring underage girls into Epstein’s life of sexualized massages and abuse, saying that if it had been just him, trolling around the streets as “a creepy middle-aged guy” who drove up to them in his car and asked them to come with him “they would have told him where to go”, but he had Maxwell to operate for him.

Shan Wu, defense attorney told the cable network Maxwell “played an integral role”.

He said it was crucial that victims of sexual abuse are taken seriously, as they were in this case, and that abusers and those around them are held accountable.

“This kind of crime doesn’t happen in the dark, with only the victims’ word, other people know about it,” he said.

Wu said he hoped that the verdicts against Maxwell and, recently, R Kelly , were signs of progress for sexual assault victims.

11.04pm GMT

Edward Helmore is outside court in New York. He writes:

As the verdict was reached, a crowd of around 200 gathered at the grand steps of the federal court house in lower Manhattan, waiting for statements from prosecutors, defence lawyers and members of Maxwell’s family who attended the trial.

Some members of the public told the Guardian they were surprised by the verdict, which had been slow in coming, indicating to some that Maxwell might have been heading for a less sweeping verdict of guilt.

Many seasoned journalists who covered the trial, however, were not surprised, judging by chit-chat in the business and some on Twitter, either by the verdict or the length of time the jury deliberated. In fact, it was not that long given that there were six charges to carefully consider, with the knowledge that a guilty verdict could put Maxwell behind bars for decades. And crimes such as trafficking and conspiracy are complex. The jury deliberated for about 40 hours over six days.

Outside the court house, which adjoins by bridge the detention center where Jeffrey Epstein took his life, the street had been quiet for days as deliberations dragged on with jurors sending sometimes cryptic notes to Judge Nathan for witness transcripts and clarification on jury instructions.

But in the hours before the jury returned, stray protesters and activists were replaced by a sense of anticipation as TV crews began setting up lights and awnings to break into scheduled broadcasts with news of a verdict.

10.46pm GMT

Miami Herald journalist Julie K Brown was tireless in her work to expose much about the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein that prosecutors had effectively let slide and she was on to the criminal behind the posh demeanor of Ghislaine Maxwell, too.

As Brown just pointed out on Twitter, Maxwell faces up to 40 years in prison. She was found guilty on the most serious charge, sex trafficking of minors, and that crime alone carries a sentence of up to 40 years .

Although Maxwell said nothing after the verdicts on each charge were read out, she struggled to stand.

New York journalist Victoria Bekiempis is in court for Guardian US and here’s just one of her takes on the case this evening.

10.36pm GMT

Federal prosecutor hails guilty verdict for 'one of the worst crimes imaginable'

10.25pm GMT

The jury rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s claims that her accusers were making allegations against her as a form of exploitation of her position and wealth , for money, and were lying about her being involved in any their abuse.

The judge had also rejected Maxwell’s claims that she was being prosecuted as a scapegoat for the late Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse and told her team not to focus on that in closing arguments.

Epstein was a convicted sex offender who was awaiting trial in New York on further sex trafficking and sexual abuse crimes in 2019 when he killed himself in prison.

10.11pm GMT

Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty in sex-trafficking trial

The jury has returned its verdict and it is guilty .

Read our full story below, and we’ll have more coming up on how the specific charges broke down.

10.07pm GMT

Jury reaches verdict in sex-trafficking trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

The jury is returning to the courtroom in New York after deliberating over the fate of Ghislaine Maxwell , the British socialite accused of abusing young girls alongside her late boyfriend and business associate, the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein .

We’ll bring you all the developments from court in our breaking news live blog, as they happen, as well as reactions online and both inside and outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan.

Here’s what’s at stake: