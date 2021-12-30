ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports New Single Day Record Of 15,163 COVID Cases, Positivity Rate Also Hits New High

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08GYLr_0dYaUpFd00

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 15,163 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday, a new single day record. The previous record was set last week when the state reported 10,040 new cases on Christmas Eve.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts had also increased to 13.58%, also a new record high.

There were also 45 additional deaths reported Wednesday.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,017,429. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,737.

There were 91,974 total new tests reported.

There are 1,711 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 392 patients currently in intensive care.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS New York

New Jersey Health Officials Tell Residents Not To Go To Emergency Room For COVID Test

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey residents are being warned not to go to the emergency room to try to get COVID tests. State health officials say they are being flooded with requests and want to remind the public emergency departments are for emergencies only. That includes those experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain or other severe COVID symptoms. CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

45,000 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In LA County This Holiday Weekend

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This holiday weekend has resulted in almost 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 across LA County, public health officials said Sunday. Officials said there were 23,553 new cases of COVID-19 recorded on Saturday and another 21,200 individuals with positive test results on Sunday within the county. To that end, public health officials were urging residents to curtail higher risk activities such as being indoors with others unmasked for long periods of time, and being present at crowded outdoor events. In addition to the increased numbers, hospitalizations were on the rise. At least 1,628 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, and over twenty...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Killeen Daily Herald

Bell COVID-19 cases increase 60% in a day

Cases of COVID-19 continued to climb in Bell County Wednesday, increasing by more than 60% over the day before. The Bell County Public Health District reported active cases increasing to 891 — from the 555 seen Tuesday. This increase in active cases also resulted in the incidence rate of...
BELL COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Killeen Daily Herald

Bell records two new COVID-19 deaths as toll reaches 752

The Bell County Public Health District reported two new deaths of COVID-19, following two weeks of no case increases. The new deaths now bring the county’s total to 752 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The county has not seen much change in the number of infected residents since the start of the month, with case numbers and hospitalizations only slightly changing from day to day.
BELL COUNTY, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

COVID-19 update: Florida reports 51,644 new cases; more than one out of six hospital patients have virus

Florida reported 51,644 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as the number of patients hospitalized with the virus passed 7,000 for the first time since late September, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The state’s 7-day average for new cases has increased every day for a month, reaching a record 54,455 on Tuesday — more than twice as high as at any other point during the ...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Boston

Baker, Department Of Education Defend KN95 Masks Given To Massachusetts Teachers

BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker is defending masks given to teachers in the state after a study found they don’t offer much protection against coronavirus. The KN95 masks were manufactured by a garment company in China. The Department of Education is giving them to school districts across the state. But some superintendents are questioning their safety after the CDC found they are about 45% effective. “The Commonwealth made roughly 6 million masks available to school districts if they choose to use them as part of the supply that they make available to their students and their staff. Those masks were tested by MIT and they were deemed to be about 85% effective,” Baker said Monday. WBZ-TV reached out to the Department of Education, who also defended the masks and noted their use is not mandatory. They said teachers and staff can choose any type of mask they want to wear in school.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS San Francisco

California COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Continue Surge; Holiday Numbers Pending

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — COVID cases in California have continued to surge according to new data from the state’s public health officials, which did not take into account New Year’s holiday weekend. According to the California Department of Public Health’s latest figures Monday, the state’s current testing positivity rate (the average rate over the past seven days) was 15.9% up from 9.7% last week. Meanwhile there are 7,314 hospitalizations and 1,329 ICU patients statewide, a jump from 4,747 hospitalized and 1,071 ICU patients. While cases and hospitalizations keep rising, the average number of deaths from COVID show a downward trend. Currently, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
whdh.com

All of New England high-risk for COVID-19 transmission as cases surge

BOSTON (WHDH) - All of New England is again considered high-risk for COVID-19 transmission as new virus cases continue to surge to record-breaking levels. The latest data from the CDC shows that every county in New England has a high COVID transmission rate with more than 100 new cases reported per 100,000 residents between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: More People Moved Out Of Massachusetts Than Into The State In 2021

BOSTON (CBS) — “Massachusetts has always been a place that tends to lose more population than we gain,” said Tim Reardon of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. And after a decade of growth, in 2021, the pandemic seemed to revive that population-loss pattern. According to a report from United Van Lines, Massachusetts had 16% more people moving out of state than in. Even Rhode Island does better. Only Connecticut and New York among the six bordering states fare worse. What’s driving folks away? While the vaunted Massachusetts lifestyle was cited by 12% of those moving in, 17% of those who moved out...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Boston

Boston Looking To Open ‘Higher-Capacity Testing Site’ During COVID Surge

BOSTON (CBS) — With people lining up to wait hours in the cold for COVID tests in Boston and around Massachusetts, city officials said Tuesday they are looking to expand testing. “We’re going to look at opening a higher-capacity testing site that may also include vaccinations,” Boston Public Health Commission Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu said at a news conference. Ojikutu said the city has reached out to the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury as a possible mass testing/vaccination combination site, as well as helping community health centers with staffing so they can perform more tests. She said it’s “totally inappropriate” that people...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

COVID Detecting Dogs Begin Working In 3 Massachusetts School Districts

BOSTON (CBS) – COVID sniffing police K-9s will be in some Massachusetts schools this week. The one-year-old labs with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office have been trained to detect COVID-19. On Wednesday, Huntah and Duke will go to work in Freetown, Lakeville and Norton school districts. “With COVID, whether it’s the Omicron, whether it’s the Delta, our dogs will hit on it,” said Bristol County Capt. Paul Douglas. “And if there’s a new variant that comes out in six months, hopefully there isn’t, but if there is one, COVID is COVID.” If one of the dogs smells COVID on a desk,...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
CBS LA

OC COVID-19 Hospitalizations Eclipse Summer Surge

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have surpassed the number reached during the summer surge — which was fueled by the contagious Delta variant — and the figure is nearing the peak from the first wave in the summer of 2020, according to data released Tuesday by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The number of COVID-positive hospital patients in the county increased from 545 Monday to 614 Tuesday, with the number of patients in intensive care rising from 104 to 110. The last time hospitalizations reached that level was Feb. 18, 2021, during a post-holiday winter surge of infections....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
GoLocalProv

COVID Kills 16 More in RI - More Testing Availability Announced

COVID continues its devastation in Rhode Island as the Department of Health reports 16 more deaths on Wednesday — a total of 44 deaths in five days. The one-day count is the highest single-day loss of life since January 24, 2021, which is functionally before the public had access to the vaccines.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy