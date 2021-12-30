1 Trapped After High Speed Crash

A male was extricated by firefighters after crashing into, and downing a light pole in South Pasadena. Keith Johnson/KNN

South Pasadena: Verdugo Fire Department personnel used the Jaws of Life to free one person after their vehicle slammed into a light pole knocking it to the ground.

Firefighters spent over 20 minutes trying to free a male victim from the vehicle. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. South Pasadena Police Department officers were at the location investigating the collision. Pasadena Avenue was closed to traffic for investigation and downed traffic light.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .