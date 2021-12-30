ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

2 Grandmothers Injured In Separate St. Paul Purse Snatching Attacks

By Jeff Wagner
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

Originally published Dec. 29, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Two grandmothers spent their Christmas in the hospital after both were violently robbed while out shopping in St. Paul.

The crimes happened one day apart, both in broad daylight. Despite their similarities, police don’t believe the two incidents are connected.

Judy Stuthman, 81, was out shopping on Dec. 23 to get food for a Christmas Eve brunch with her family. She stopped at a Walgreens on the 1100 block of Larpenteur Avenue. She had one foot in the entryway when a man ran up behind her and tried snatching her purse.

“I just remember thinking he’s not gonna get my purse [laughs]!” Stuthman said.

Judy Stuthman and the suspect (credit: St. Paul police)

The purse was looped around her wrist, so when the man grabbed it she was thrown to the ground and knocked unconscious. The man was unable to get her purse and ran off. Walgreens staff called 911.

All Stuthman remembers after hitting the ground was waking up in the ambulance. She was hospitalized for a few days with a concussion and brain bleeding. Her daughters took turns visiting her in the hospital over the holiday.

“My daughters are a great stabilizing influence, so I think we all just planned on the best happening,” she said of her recovery.

On Dec. 22 across town, 85-year-old Angela Ferguson was also wrapping up a shopping trip. She was at Aldi on West Seventh Street in the parking lot. While in the store, her daughter, Jean Hyde, said Ferguson noticed two men eyeing her purse in the checkout line. Those same men would then be waiting for Ferguson in the parking lot.

As she loaded her groceries into her car, Hyde said the men pulled up and tried wrestling the purse away from Ferguson.

Angela Ferguson (credit: Jean Hyde)

“He jumped back into his car and she went to follow him, and that’s when he shoved her down,” Hyde said.

Ferguson had concussion and severe bruising on her face. One of her eyes was swollen shut.

“She looks like she went 10 rounds with somebody and lost,” Hyde said. “Obviously they didn’t learn how to respect their elders.”

The part that concerned Hyde the most is that her mom also suffered a stress-induced heart attack. She’s glad her mom is out of the hospital, but she worries about the long-term effects, both physically and mentally.

“I don’t understand why people are doing this. I mean, I get that they’re targeting elderly people because they consider them easy marks, but I don’t understand,” she said.

Suspect in attack on Angela Ferguson (credit: St. Paul Police)

The thieves who attacked Ferguson used her credit card at a Target in Richfield. Police were able to get surveillance images of their car and one of the suspects as he exited the store. Coupled with the video and pictures of the suspect at Walgreens, both families are hopeful the men will be arrested.

“I hope they can somehow identify with family members and realize how hurt they would be if it happened to their grandmother or great grandmother,” Stuthman said.

Police say the suspects are different people in each case, which is why they don’t feel the crimes are connected. Anyone who has information or recognizes the suspects or their vehicle in the pictures is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650.

fox9.com

Police: Bloodied victim escaped beating, torture at Brooklyn Park home

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A second woman has been charged after a man was held captive, tortured, and beaten with a steel pipe at a Brooklyn Park home last week. Michell Alvarado is now charged with kidnapping and assault in the case. Last week, prosecutors filed a complaint against Melanie Marcin-Sixtos on the same charges. The women are accused of working with an unnamed man to beat and rob another man who tried to help Alvarado after she was "kicked out of her house."
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Charged With Murder In Payne-Phalen Killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Three people have been charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting in St. Paul’s Payne-Phalen neighborhood last month. Dontaye Thomas, Jai’Patric Timberlake and Deveon Kirk are each charged with second-degree murder, Ramsey County court documents show. From left to right: Dontaye Thomas, Deveon Kirk, Jai’Patric Timberlake(credit: Ramsey County) The charges stem from the Nov. 20 shooting death of 32-year-old Rashaad L. Van Pelt on the 100 block of York Avenue. An autopsy showed he was shot nine times. The scene of the shooting. (credit: CBS) Police were called to the scene that night for a weapons complaint. Officers...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WSAW

Bowler woman attacked by family dog, dies of injuries

BOWLER, Wis. (WSAW) - The family of a 35-year-old woman that died due to critical injuries from a dog attack is calling her a hero. Officers responded to a home in Bowler on Dec. 8 to find Heather Pingel with injuries so severe she lost her arms. The incident report states Pingel’s boyfriend arrived at the home after the couple’s child fell down the steps. Their dog then bit the boy. Pingel was attempting to get the dog away from the boy when the dog began attacking her.
BOWLER, WI
The Independent

Seven found dead in Minnesota home

The bodies of four adults and three children were found inside a home in Minnesota’s Moorhead city on Saturday, according to the police.The bodies were taken to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death, reported CBS Local.Authorities were called by family members who had found the bodies of the victims a little before 8pm on Saturday during a welfare check, reported the Associated Press.Moorhead’s fire department had responded to a call for a carbon monoxide detector check at 12.56am on Sunday, hours after the bodies were discovered, reported local news outlet Inforum,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIMT

Fight New Year's Day in Rochester results in stabbing; 1 man arrested

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 23-year-old man is facing charges after a man was stabbed during a fight on New Year’s Day. Police said it happened in the 300 block of 10th St. SE. when two men had a fight that resulted in a 28-year-old man being stabbed. He was taken to St. Marys but is expected to survive his injuries.
CBS Minnesota

14-Year-Old Last Seen Leaving Roseville Home For School Found Safe In California, 2 Arrested

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — Roseville police say a teenager who went missing in mid-December has been safe found in California, and two suspects have been arrested in connection to his disappearance. The 14-year-old was last seen leaving his Roseville residence on Dec. 14, but was reported missing when he did not show up for school that day. Police named the boy’s 31-year-old biological mother – whose parental rights had been terminated – as a person of interest, as she had been charged in a similar incident in Brooklyn Park in 2019. She was found in Lancaster, California, and was taken into custody with her boyfriend with the help of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. They were both arrested on kidnapping-related charges. The boy was taken into protective custody, along with another young child. The case is under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria
CALIFORNIA STATE
willmarradio.com

Blaine couple robbed in their home, shot

(Blaine, MN) -- A Blaine couple are injured after a fleeing thief shot them. The incident happened last night at a home on the 18-hundred block of Jackson Street. Police say the homeowners had returned to their home after being gone for an hour and surprised a burglar running out. The burglar fired a single shot, hitting each homeowner in the leg. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition.
BLAINE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Teens Arrested In Minneapolis After Shooting Cashier In Attempted Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three teenagers were arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to rob a Minneapolis business and shooting the 20-year-old woman behind the counter. The Minneapolis Police Department says the robbery happened around just after 11:30 a.m. at a store on 412 Cedar Lake Road South in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood. The cashier told responding officers that four suspects entered the business and tried to rob it. But when she wasn’t able to open the register, they shot her in the foot. As the suspects were leaving the business, one of them hit her in the face, she told police. Then...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities Investigating Lake Minnetonka Mansion Fire As Criminal

Originally published Dec. 28, 2021 MINNETONKA BEACH, Minn. (WCCO) — A multimillion dollar mansion on Lake Minnetonka burned overnight, with flames shooting more than 30 feet into the air. Police are investigating the fire as a criminal matter. The Orono Police Department was called to the 2900 block of Westwood Road around 11:45 p.m. Monday. Police called it a reported “mental health issue,” with the caller stating a house was on fire and someone had gas and candles. (credit: CBS) First responders found two people in the driveway when they arrived and took both to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening....
KIMT

Woman sentenced for gunfire during Austin argument

AUSTIN, Minn. – Firing a gun during an argument results in probation for a Nebraska woman. Cassandra Lynn Nelson, 32 of Omaha, NE, pleaded guilty in Mower County District Court to reckless discharge of a firearm. She was arrested in March after she fired a gun during an argument at a home in the 600 block of 14th Street NE in Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Suspect Located In Hit-And-Run Death Of Iliana Tasso, 8: ‘She Was A Good Child’

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — Investigators think they have found the hit-and-run driver who killed a little girl on a Twin Cities highway. Eight-year-old Iliana Tasso had slipped out of her Brooklyn Center home on the night of Dec. 30, 2021, and tried to cross Highway 252. Her mother, Aisha Apoudjak, says finding the driver will never heal her broken heart. “She was my only child,” Apoudjak said. “She was a good child, she was fun. We play together.” Apoudjak says she will miss her daughter’s smile the most. Iliana had autism and stayed close by her side, only separated from her during school...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 Teen Dead, Another Hurt In North Minneapolis Shooting

Originally published Dec. 31, 2021 MINNEAPOLS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Friday night in north Minneapolis. Minneapolis police say officers responded to a report of a shooting with two teenage boys to the 2400 block of Dupont Avenue North around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the 15-year-old boy with gunshot wounds. He died at the scene. He was later identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner as Santana Da’quan Jackson of Minneapolis. He died from multiple gunshot wounds. The 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to North Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers say the two teens were walking when gunfire erupted from a vehicle. The suspects were gone when officers arrived. Police say the 15-year-old’s death marks the 95th homicide in the city this year. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org   More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul’s 2nd Fatal Shooting In 24 Hours Marks 37th Homicide Of 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night at a home near Blair Avenue and Dale Street in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul. Investigators say there was a fight at the house around 10 p.m., and someone pulled out a gun and shot a man in his 30s. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he didn’t survive. (credit: CBS) WCCO crews saw multiple people leaving the home, and some being patted down by police, but authorities said nobody was arrested. This marks the city’s 37th homicide this year — the most on record. It also comes just 24 hours after another man was shot outside a Rice Street grocery store in the North End neighborhood. The victim later died at the hospital. Police haven’t caught the shooter in that incident.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Warm-Up’s On The Way, Then 24 Hours Of Snowfall ‘Be Prepared’: Several Hospitalized With Frostbite Over Weekend In Twin Cities Meet The First Twin Cities Baby Born In 2022 With Lingering Subzero Temps, How To Protect Your Home From Pipe Bursts
SAINT PAUL, MN
