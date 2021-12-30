ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron surge leaves fitness industry sweating with new year around the corner

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

The new year is usually a lucrative time for the fitness industry, but the recent surge in Omicron cases could mean otherwise.

Gym owners nationwide are relying on people looking to drop the pandemic pounds and get business booming again.

"It's really been a difficult time, and it's just unacceptable this industry has had so many mandates on it with no relief in sight," says Todd Scartozzi, COO of Retro Fitness.

Retro Fitness has dozens of local franchise owners in New Jersey and nine other states. They all follow their own local mandates.

"If it's a fully vaccinated gym and you can't come in unless vaccinated, you aren't required to wear a mask," says Scartozzi. "If the local municipality says it's a mask indoor requirement, everybody wears a mask."

The fitness industry is heavily regulated when it comes to sanitizing, and many gyms are still taking extra steps to keep members safe.

"We do social distancing in our classes where we have marks on the floor 6 feet apart," says Scartozzi. "We do a lot of little things like that. Part of it is making people feel comfortable when they come back into the gym."

Gym owners say they have a built-in contact tracing system since all members must check in before working out inside. Many gyms and fitness centers are offering no-commitment and discounted memberships as incentives.

News 12

New Year's resolution - Get fit and stay COVID safe

This is the time of year when many of us resolve to hit the gym and get in shape, but there may be some concerns with how to say safe while working out due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Club 24, the largest locally owned gym in the...
wcexaminer.com

More look to fitness in New Year

‘New year, new me,’ is a common thing said as the calendar changes to a new year, as people try and make changes to themselves for the better.
WLBT

Omicron surge affecting gym memberships in new year

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a new year and Mississippians are making resolutions to shed those extra pounds and get in shape!. Tyrone Hargro, owner of The Compound Fitness Studios in Jackson, is helping his members do just that. Hargro says the pandemic has piled on problems for his...
WMDT.com

Countdown to the New Year with Planet Fitness

SALISBURY, MD. – As we begin the countdown to the New Year, we are kick-starting the week with fitness! Caroll Ann Zeamer with Planet Fitness joined the Good Morning Delmarva team to show us a few exercises you can add to your routine. Check it out!. For more information...
Cheddar News

Crunch Fitness Franchise CEO on How Gyms Are Tackling Omicron Surge

The fitness industry was one of the most severely impacted at the start of the pandemic. As the omicron variant of COVID-19 threatens fitness centers and gyms, the Global Health and Fitness Association, along with the Community Gyms Coalition, are calling on the federal government to provide pandemic relief before the close of 2021. Crunch Fitness Franchise CEO Ben Midgely joined Cheddar to talk about proactive steps gyms are taking to maximize business as COVID resurges. "It should be a little bit easier," he said. "We hate to have to deal with it again, but it's what businesses in this country have to work with."
KDVR.com

VASA Fitness for the New Year

It is now 2022, time to amp up your fitness routine and VASA Fitness is here to help. They have countless cardio machines if you want to go ti alone, or if working out with others is more your style, their group fitness classes cater to all. In fact, one of the top trends for the new year is cardio dance. VASA’s Zumba classes deliver that spicy sweat.
1037qcountry.com

Island Health & Fitness reopens location on Community Corners

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Island Health and Fitness has officially reopened their location on Community Corners. Their grand re-opening comes with the addition of their new premier fitness club called “Ignite”. Monday a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate. Pictured are Isabella Santos (Trainer), Sarah Barden...
shefinds

3 Vitamins You Should Be Taking Every Morning For A Healthier Body Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our health needs change. Adding a small handful of daily vitamins to your routine can have innumerable health benefits, from boosting our metabolism (which slows as we age!) to boosting our overall health. When asked which vitamins they would suggest adding to clients’ routines, our leading health experts provided the following three suggestions:
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
iheart.com

‘King of Farts’ Banned from Wal-Mart

Jeff Glover AKA followdotch is the TikTok legend who farts into the intercom system at different Wal-Mart stores that he frequents. He seemingly had the process down to a 'T'. That was until a Wal-Mart employee banned him from the store. Not just America, but worldwide. Not just Wal-Mart, but...
News 12

ALERT CENTER: Ice causes dozens of accidents, hundreds of cars involved, at least 1 death

Icy conditions caused dozens of accidents, involving hundreds of cars, across the Hudson Valley this morning. Westchester County police say they dealt with numerous separate accidents spread across the all the major parkways. They say one person was killed this morning about 6:30 a.m. in a crash on the ramp connecting the eastbound Cross County Parkway to the northbound Bronx River Parkway. That ramp will remain closed for several hours as a result of the ongoing accident investigation.
News 12

News 12

