Westminster Kennel Club Postpones Annual Dog Show In NYC Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The board of governors of the Westminster Kennel Club announced Wednesday it has decided to postpone the 146th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge in the city.

Calling it a “difficult” decision, the board said, “The health and safety of all participants in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show are paramount. We appreciate the community’s continued interest and support as we delay the show to a time when we can safely convene.”

A new date will be announced when confirmed.

Surging COVID Cases Push New Yorkers To Change New Year's Eve Party Plans

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square was scaled down this year because of COVID concerns, and some people hosting parties did the same thing. If you decided to ring in the new year with scaled-back plans, you weren't alone. "We're just gonna go eat some ice cream. That's pretty much it," Angel Aleman told CBS2's Thalia Perez. This year, the Omicron variant wreaked havoc on many, pushing them to change plans to squash events altogether.
GRAMMY Awards Postponed Due To COVID-19 Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The GRAMMY Awards will not take place as originally scheduled due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge. The 64th annual edition of the event had been set for Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy and CBS released the following joint statement: "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on Jan. 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon." Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.
New York City Kicks Off 1st Ever Hotel Week

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City's first ever Hotel Week kicks off Tuesday. NYC & Company — the city's tourism organization — is offering a 22% discount at more than 110 hotels across the five boroughs. Some of the participating hotels, include the Beekman Hotel, the Pierre New York and the Opera House Hotel. NYC Hotel Week runs through Feb. 13.
Over 85,000 Positive COVID Cases Reported Across New York State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID numbers in New York continue to break records. More than 85,000 people tested positive across the state Friday, and the positivity rate remains at 22%. Experts say the Omicron variant is exploding at unprecedented speed, and they expect that to continue through January.
Revelers Fill Times Square For Scaled Back New Year's Eve Celebration

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Precautions were in place and the crowd was about a quarter of its normal size for this year's New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square as COVID cases continue to surge. As CBS2's Ali Bauman reports, the crowd was there for hours, but the weather was dry and not too cold, and they actually had room to spread out. That's because only about one-fourth of the typical number of people were allowed inside. The celebration may have been scaled down, but the crowd was as excited as ever. "I've never been to New York, and I wanted to see all...
New Jersey Opens First Federal COVID Testing Site

EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New Jersey has opened its first federal COVID testing site. Gov. Phil Murphy toured the site at 90 Halsted St. in East Orange on Friday along with other officials. "With the Omicron tsunami, I think we've been calling it, we're beyond calling it rather a spike, making sure residents have increased access to COVID testing, needless to say, is imperative," he said. "If you feel ill or you have been exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19, make sure you get tested," New Jersey Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. "If you're traveling or have been at gatherings..."
Social Media 'Betty White Challenge' Pushing For Donations To Local Animal Shelters

CHICAGO (CBS)– A social media users are honoring Betty White on her birthday. A push on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram urges people to give $5 to a local animal shelter on January 17 for the "Betty White Challenge." January 17 is when White would have turned 100. She died on New Year's Eve at the age of 99. The Emmy winner and Oak Park native loved animals and supported several animal charities.
FDNY: Polar Bear Plunge Participant Goes Into Cardiac Arrest During Annual Coney Island Event

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A New Year's Day tradition in Coney Island was interrupted by a medical emergency Saturday. The FDNY says a participant taking part in the Polar Bear Plunge suffered a cardiac arrest around 11:30 a.m. The victim was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown. The annual event, which dates back to 1903, was canceled last year because of the pandemic.
Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year's Eve Celebration, New York COVID Cases Continue To Rise

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York has reported a surge in COVID cases just as many will gather to celebrate New Year's Eve. The state recorded an all-time daily record of positive cases Thursday – more than 74,000. The positivity rate was more than 22%. The party in Times Square will be scaled-down Friday for the second year in a row. Mayor-elect Eric Adams hopes his new COVID plan will work so traditions like this can return to normal in 2022, CBS2's John Dias reported. On the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for...
Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Outlines COVID-19 Plan For New York City As Omicron Cases Spike

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As he prepares to take office this weekend, Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Thursday outlined his plans to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor-elect says his plan is in alignment with the de Blasio administration's, insisting that keeping in coordination is the best way to overcome COVID. "I was careful not to, in any way, impact on the existing mayor's ability to send a very coordinated method, message to New Yorkers," Adams said. But the biggest difference, he says, will be communication. The mayor-elect laid out his ideas to combat COVID not long before the city reported nearly 44,000 new cases...
Health Experts Say N95 Face Masks Offer Best COVID Protection; How To Make Sure They Are Most Effective

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With COVID-19 infection numbers jumping from the Omicron variant, it's a good time to consider or maybe reconsider what mask you are wearing to protect yourself and those around you. Sparkly masks, superhero masks — there are many choices, but experts say it's not about fashion. We need the best protection when it comes to the super contagious Omicron strain. "This is not the time to be wearing a cloth mask. I know it's cold outside, but you do not want to use your scarf as your mask. They're really not doing anything, both from a physical barrier...
Long Island Grapples With Impact Of The Highest COVID-19 Infection Rates In The State

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The highly contagious Omicron variant is continuing to spread in New York state. The current COVID positivity rate across the state is 22.5%. In New York City, it is 21.4%. In the northern suburbs, which the state refers to as the mid-Hudson regions, it's 24.4%. On Long Island, the positivity rate is among the highest in the state, at 27.3%. As CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports, the halls of St. Anthony's High School were quiet Tuesday, with students learning remotely the past two days. That's a decision the principal of the South Huntington school made late December. "The reason we...
Officials Take Action As Omicron Cases Surge Across New York City, Especially In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is expected to address the surge in COVID across New York City. Hospitalizations in New York State have topped 10,000, a number that hasn't been that high since May 2020. In New Jersey, more than 5,100 people are hospitalized, along with more than 1,500 in Connecticut. Adams is expected to make an announcement Wednesday from Elmhurst Hospital in Queens. "We're going to survive this," Adams told Gayle King on CBS Mornings. "We've been through crisis before. I don't care if it's Pearl Harbor, the Great Depression, if it's seeing our two buildings attacked here on 9/11....
Bronx Sees New York City's Highest COVID Positivity Rate At 27%

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The latest COVID numbers are a sign things are moving in the wrong direction. In New York State, hospitalizations topped 10,000. We haven't seen a number that high since May 2020. In the city, the Bronx tops all the boroughs with a 27% COVID positivity rate, and in the Fordham, Kingsbridge and University Heights sections, the rate is close to 50%. Standing in the cold and concerned about COVID is not a good combination for families fighting to find a test Tuesday night. "It's a hassle because I come here and they say they take three to four days to...
Mayor Adams Defends Decision To Keep Schools Open As Officials Work To Stay Open Through Omicron

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is defending his response to the pandemic, including having fully open schools. This as New Yorkers seek out places for COVID testing without the extremely long wait times. As CBS2's Dave Carlin reports, the city schools' response to COVID is Adams' earliest and biggest challenge. He spent Tuesday digging in and defending his approach. A roll call for city public schools on Tuesday made Mayor Eric Adams proud. "Today, zero schools closed," Adams said.
