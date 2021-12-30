ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Announces Binding Offer to Acquire Etanco Group for $818M

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that it has submitted a binding offer with exclusivity to acquire the...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (ATHN) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with Heliogen

Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ATHN) ("ATHN"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the previously announced business combination with Heliogen, Inc. ("Heliogen") at ATHN's special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") held today, December 28, 2021.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hongli Group (HLP) Files IPO Registration Statement

Searchhelp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLP) has filed for a proposed Nasdaq IPO. The company describes itself as:" We are an offshore holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. As a holding company with...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ: CRDO) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

SmartRent (SMRT) Acquires iQuue

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) (the "Company" or "SmartRent"), a leading provider of smart home and smart building automation for property owners, managers, developers, homebuilders, and residents, today announced that it has acquired iQuue, LLC, ("iQuue") an open-architecture smart apartment company with over 22,000 installed and committed units throughout the east coast. The acquisition provides SmartRent incremental exposure in the new-build multifamily market and expands SmartRent's presence in the southeast by adding nineteen new customers who own or control approximately 100,000 units.
ECONOMY
Clearfield Progress

eProductivity Software Becomes an Independent Company After Being Acquired by Symphony Technology Group (STG) From Electronics for Imaging (EFI)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- eProductivity Software, the Productivity Software Business of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. ("EFI") announced today it has become an independent global software company after being acquired by an affiliate of Symphony Technology Group ("STG"), a private equity partner to market-leading companies in software, data and analytics.
SOFTWARE
StreetInsider.com

Azure Power (AZRE) Announces Rights Offering for Equity Shares

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), an independent renewable power producer in India, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a rights offering to raise proceeds of up to $249,938,599. Pursuant to the rights offering, each shareholder of the Company will receive one non-transferable subscription right (a "Right") for each equity share, par value $0.000625 per share (an "Equity Share") held as of 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on January 6, 2022 (the "Record Date"). The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company's securities.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

MingZhu Logistics (YGMZ) Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire CheYi Network for $29.5M

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: YGMZ) a leading trucking service provider, today announced that it entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") on December 29, 2021 to acquire 100% of the equity interest of Cheyi (BVI) Limited (the "Cheyi BVI") which operates its business through its subsidiary Zhejiang CheYi Network Technology Co., Ltd. (the "CheYi Network"), an integrated online car-hailing and driver management services company. Pursuant to the agreement, the total consideration for the acquisition of 100% equity ownership of Cheyi BVI is an aggregate of U.S. $29,466,032, consisting of the issuance by the Company to the shareholders of Cheyi BVI an aggregate of 3,189,000 fully paid Company's ordinary shares (being U.S. $12,756,000 of $4 per share) and payment of $2,000,000 at closing, and Year-2021 earnout payment of U.S. $8,826,019 and Year-2022 earnout payment of U.S. $5,884,013 if the Cheyi BVI's audited net income for its fiscal year 2021 and 2022 is no less than U.S. $3,000,000 respectively. The two earnout payments are due 13 months upon the delivery of Cheyi BVI's audited financial statements. The parties plan to close the transaction by December 31, 2021. The acquisition is expected to offer MingZhu's customers additional platform enhancements, and directly fits with MingZhu's acquisition strategy, which includes adding financially accretive, best-of-breed companies and products.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UFP Industries (UFPI) Acquires Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing for $25M

UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) today announced that its subsidiary, Deckorators, Inc., has acquired Ultra Aluminum Manufacturing Inc. (Ultra), a leading manufacturer of aluminum fencing, gates and railing, for $25 million. The transaction includes $2 million to be paid if certain future performance goals are met. Founded in 1996 and based...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (HLG) Announces Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company at US$14.31/ADS

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLG), an education and management services provider for primary, middle, and high schools in China, today announced that its board of directors (the "Board") received a preliminary non-binding proposal letter (the "Proposal"), dated December 23, 2021, from Mr. Hailiang Feng, the founder of the Company, to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares (the "Shares") of the Company, including Shares represented by American depositary shares (the "ADSs," each ADS representing sixteen ordinary shares), that are not already owned by Mr. Hailiang Feng and his affiliates (the "Buyer") for a purchase price of US$14.31 per ADS in cash (representing a premium of approximately 25% over the closing price of the Company's ADSs on December 22, 2021) (the "Proposed Transaction"). The Proposed Transaction, if completed, would result in the Company becoming a privately-held company owned by the Buyer, and the Company's ADSs would be delisted from the NASDAQ Stock Market. A copy of the Proposal is attached hereto as Exhibit A.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

The Container Store Group (TCS) Announces Board Changes

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the "Company"), the leading specialty retailer of storage and organization solutions and custom closets, today announced the election of Lisa Klinger, who most recently served as the Chief Administrative and Financial Officer for Ideal Image Development Corp, as a Class III Director, effective March 29, 2022. She will also serve on the Audit Committee.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Pulmatrix (PULM) Announces $6.75M Direct Share Offering

Pulmatrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: PULM), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and non-pulmonary disease using its patented iSPERSE™ technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale of an aggregate of 6,745 shares of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 5,620,834 shares of common stock for gross proceeds of $6.75 million in a registered direct offering. The shares of preferred stock will have a stated value of $1,000 per share and are convertible into an aggregate of 11,241,668 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.60 per share at any time. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.70 per share, will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance, and will expire 5 years following the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Carlyle Group (CG) to Acquire, Expand Data Center Company Involta

Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced today that funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire Involta, a data center company focused on hybrid IT and cloud infrastructure, including data center colocation, hybrid cloud, edge, fiber, and related products.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Latham Group (SWIM) Announces Commencement of 12M Public Offering of Shares of its Common Stock

Latham Group, Inc. ("Latham" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SWIM), today announced the commencement of a public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock. Latham also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Wilks Brothers Extends Tender Offer to Acquire Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

Wilks Brothers, LLC ("Wilks"), today announced that WB Acquisitions Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wilks ("Merger Sub") and Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN) ("Dawson"), have agreed to extend the previously commenced cash tender offer by Merger Sub to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of Dawson to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on January 7, 2022.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Ev Dynamics Files for Proposed Nasdaq IPO

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited, a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, continues to expand its international development strategy following the submission of a draft registration statement on Form F-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for confidential review in relation to its proposed offering of American depositary shares in the United States.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

PCI Biotech and MDimune announce research collaboration agreement

Oslo, Norway and Seoul, South Korea 5 January, 2022 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a Norwegian cancer focused biopharmaceutical company and MDimune Inc. ("MDimune"), a private South Korean biotech company developing innovative drug delivery technologies for modifying cellular and disease processes in many areas of human disease, today announced a preclinical research collaboration that would offer several opportunities for future development.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH) Tops Q1 EPS by 16c, Offers Q2 Guidance

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) reported Q1 EPS of $2.16, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $2.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $470 million versus the consensus estimate of $460.17 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

