ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

‘Slow-motion insurrection’: How GOP seizes election power

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klz3o_0dYW8TY600
1 of 6

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

In the year since, Trump-aligned Republicans have worked to clear the path for next time.

In battleground states and beyond, Republicans are taking hold of the once-overlooked machinery of elections. While the effort is incomplete and uneven, outside experts on democracy and Democrats are sounding alarms, warning that the United States is witnessing a “slow-motion insurrection” with a better chance of success than Trump’s failed power grab last year.

They point to a mounting list of evidence: Several candidates who deny Trump’s loss are running for offices that could have a key role in the election of the next president in 2024. In Michigan, the Republican Party is restocking members of obscure local boards that could block approval of an election. In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the GOP-controlled legislatures are backing open-ended “reviews” of the 2020 election, modeled on a deeply flawed look-back in Arizona. The efforts are poised to fuel disinformation and anger about the 2020 results for years to come.

All this comes as the Republican Party has become more aligned behind Trump, who has made denial of the 2020 results a litmus test for his support. Trump has praised the Jan. 6 rioters and backed primaries aimed at purging lawmakers who have crossed him. Sixteen GOP governors have signed laws making it more difficult to vote. An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll showed that two-thirds of Republicans do not believe Democrat Joe Biden was legitimately elected as president.

“It’s not clear that the Republican Party is willing to accept defeat anymore,” said Steven Levitsky, a Harvard political scientist and co-author of the book “How Democracies Die.” “The party itself has become an anti-democratic force.”

Republicans who sound alarms are struggling to be heard by their own party. GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming or Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, members of a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, are often dismissed as party apostates.

Some local officials, the people closest to the process and its fragility, are pleading for change. At a recent news conference in Wisconsin, Kathleen Bernier, a GOP state senator and former elections clerk, denounced her party’s efforts to seize control of the election process.

“These made up things that people do to jazz up the base is just despicable and I don’t believe any elected legislator should play that game,” said Bernier.

In Georgia, an election bill signed this year by the GOP governor gave the Republican-controlled General Assembly new powers over the state board of elections, which controls its local counterparts.

The law is being used to launch a review of operations in solidly-Democratic Fulton County, home to most of Atlanta, which could lead to a state takeover. The legislature also passed measures allowing local officials to remove Democrats from election boards in six other counties.

In Pennsylvania, the GOP-controlled legislature is undertaking a review of the presidential election, subpoenaing voter information that Democrats contend is an unprecedented intrusion into voter privacy.

In Michigan, the GOP has focused on the state’s county boards of canvassers. The little-known committees’ power was briefly in the spotlight in November of 2020, when Trump urged the two Republican members of the board overseeing Wayne County, home to Democratic-bastion Detroit, to vote to block certification of the election.

Michigan officials say that if boards of canvassers don’t certify an election they can be sued and compelled to do so. Still, that process could cause chaos and be used as a rallying cry behind election disputes.

“They’re laying the groundwork for a slow-motion insurrection,” said Mark Brewer, an election lawyer and former chair of the Michigan Democratic Party.

The most prominent Trump push is in Georgia, where the former president is backing U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, who voted against Biden’s Electoral College victory on Jan. 6, in a primary race against the Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger. He rejected Trump’s pleas to “find” enough votes to declare him the winner.

Trump also encouraged former U.S. Sen. David Perdue to challenge Gov. Brian Kemp in the GOP primary. Kemp turned down Trump’s entreaties to declare him the victor in the 2020 election.

In Nevada, multiple lawsuits seeking to overturn Biden’s victory were thrown out by judges. A suit aimed at overturning his congressional loss was filed by Jim Marchant, a former GOP state lawmaker now running to be secretary of state, and it too was dismissed. The current Republican secretary of state, Barbara Cegavske, who is term limited, found there was no significant fraud in the contests.

In Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Democratic governors have been a major impediment to the GOP’s effort to overhaul elections. Most significantly, they have vetoed new rules that Democrats argue are aimed at making it harder for people of color to vote.

Governors have a significant role in U.S. elections: They certify the winners in their states, clearing way for the appointment of Electoral College members. That raises fears that Trump-friendly governors could try to certify him — if he were to run in 2024 and be the GOP nominee — as the winner of their state’s electoral votes regardless of the vote count.

Additionally, some Republicans argue that state legislatures can name their own electors no matter what the vote tally says.

But Democrats have had little success in laying out the stakes in these races. It’s difficult for voters to believe the system could be vulnerable, said Daniel Squadron of The States Project, a Democratic group that tries to win state legislatures.

“The most motivated voters in America today are those who think the 2020 election was stolen,” he said. “Acknowledging this is afoot requires such a leap from any core American value system that any of us have lived through.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that Jim Marchant’s lawsuit was aimed at overturning his own congressional loss; and to correct the spelling of Raffensperger.

Comments / 182

gary
11d ago

Democracy? Democrats? Democrats hate democracy… proof? Before the 2020 election they filed hundred of lawsuits to change election laws, laws created Democratically by the way, in a undemocratic and unconstitutional way… they succeeded in many cases. Now the Republicans are attempting to return to those democratic and constitutional laws and some how this is undemocratic? The Democrat party is a blight on Democracy and they reaffirm it at every turn… no matter how much the AP and mainstream media try to obscure the facts the truth is on the Republicans side… the Republicans control more states governorships and legislatures by far than democrats of which are all democratically elected.. it’s not the Republicans that fear fair democratic elections it is the Democrats.

Reply(16)
74
Robert Harrison
11d ago

How in the world can anyone with gray matter between their ears. Believe for a second that basement dwelling decades long loser Biden, OUTWORKED President Trump's campaign. That for a second, he had a single success in his political life to support a Presidential victory. He hurt Americans. He never helped. He was always on the wrong side of every political and policy issue. And, the entire world is supposed to believe that we wanted, Mr. Wrong about everything to lead our Nation.

Reply(27)
33
Lou Cummings
11d ago

Can we get a recap of the last election? Blackout and all without race riots and vaccine panic to distract the public please.

Reply(2)
35
Related
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only sought...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jody Hice
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Jim Marchant
Person
Steven Levitsky
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

With Trump's first choice in Pa. Senate race gone, another Republican readies a bid

Seven weeks after Republican Sean Parnell dropped out of Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate contest, the GOP primary remains as unsettled as ever. Parnell, who had former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, left the field without a clear front-runner. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity surgeon with a national TV audience and a previous New Jersey address, quickly launched a bid from his in-laws' home in the Philadelphia suburbs. He has already spent more than $2.5 million to advertise his nascent campaign, according to the ad-tracking firm AdImpact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Us Elections#Michigan Democratic Party#Legislature#Election Fraud#Gop#Americans#Republicans#Democrats#The Republican Party#Harvard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

The tragic irony of Trump's pitiful response to Biden

President Joe Biden generally says very little about his predecessor — he's referred to Donald Trump simply as "the other guy" — but the Democrat made a rather dramatic exception on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack. The incumbent president presented a detailed condemnation of the Republican's anti-election lies, explaining to the public the corrosive effect Trump's war on reality has had on our democracy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
371K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy