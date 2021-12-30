Pop-up vaccine clinic opens in Mount Vernon

A pop-up vaccine clinic was held Wednesday in Mount Vernon, which has the second highest number of COVID cases in Westchester County.

More than 150 people rolled up their sleeves to receive COVID-19 vaccines, with the majority of those shots being boosters.

The pop-up clinic was held at the Greater Centennial AME Zion Church in Mount Vernon across the street from a COVID testing site.



"As the numbers go up with this new variant , we have to make sure as many people as possible get vaccinated to protect themselves, protect their family, and protect their community,” said Rev. Dr. Stephen Pogue.



The clinic is in the 10550 ZIP code , which has a 68.5% vaccination rate. It's among the three ZIP codes in Westchester County with the lowest rates of vaccination.

There are currently more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases in Mount Vernon.