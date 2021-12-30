ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

7-Eleven Clerk Fatally Stabs Man in Store

 6 days ago

A 7-Eleven clerk was taken into custody after stabbing a man in the store who later succumbed to his wounds.Zak Holman/KNN

Los Angeles: A man who was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a clerk at a 7-Eleven convenience store later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.

The incident occurred at 12:13 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at the 7-Eleven store located on the 5200 block of West Olympic Boulevard in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles.

Responding Los Angeles Police Department officers located the clerk inside the 7-Eleven, and the stabbed subject down on the ground out front of the store suffering from multiple stab wounds to the back and legs. The clerk was also suffering from an injury to his right hand.

Items in the store could be seen scattered on the floor of the store from a possible struggle. The wounded man was taken to a local area hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter/paramedics in serious but stable condition at the time of transport. He later succumbed to the stab wounds sometime after 3:00 a.m. according to LAPD.

After officers reviewed security camera footage from inside the business, the clerk was taken into custody. He was also taken to a local hospital by LAFD for a wound to his hand. The knife has been recovered by officers at the scene. LAPD Wilshire Division is handling the investigation.

Police say interviews are underway with the clerk to determine whether he would be booked for a crime.

We will add more details to this report as they become available.

City News Service contributed to this report.

