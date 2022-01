Have received free at-home COVID test kits from New York State for every enrolled student. Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the tests are optional and by request only, “Make sure you are either able to pick up tests if you’re interested to have your child take those tests in the future or currently between 9 and 2 during the school day. Or if you’re unable to make those times, there are a variety of other ways we can get those tests to you. So your school principal will be able to work through those individual details with those families who are interested.”

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO