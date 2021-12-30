ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Sending 200,000 COVID Rapid Tests To Schools For Teachers, Staff Ahead Of Return From Holiday Break

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHA9b_0dYTeaXD00

BOSTON (CBS) — Teachers and public school employees in Massachusetts will be able to test themselves at home for COVID-19 before returning to the classroom in the new year, the state said Wednesday.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is sending 200,000 COVID-19 rapid tests to every school district, enough for schools to give two tests to every employee.

“DESE strongly encourages all school personnel take one of the at-home antigen tests no more than 24 hours before they return to work to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the department said in a statement.

The department bought the tests from an out-of-state vendor, and the shipment is expected to arrive on Thursday. The state expects that will be enough time for the tests to reach teachers and staff by this weekend.

State education officials say they remain committed to keeping schools open during the surge of COVID cases.

“Doing everything we can to keep students learning in classrooms is critical,” Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley said in a statement. “Providing these tests to teachers and staff is one more thing we can do to ensure that is possible.”

KETV.com

1,000 teachers say they are leaving the classroom after this year

Survey shows they are stressed, overworked and dealing with increased mental health issues. More than 1,000 Nebraska teachers say they plan to leave the classroom at the end of the year according to a recent survey by the Nebraska State Education Association. About 3,100 educators responded to the survey saying...
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
