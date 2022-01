One Piece really went for broke with the fight between the Akazaya Nine and Kaido in the newest episode of the series! The anime is now fully in the midst of the war on Onigashima, but things kicked off with a bang when the Akazaya Nine made the first move against Kaido. Putting 20 years worth of anguish into their initial strike was already an impressive event for the anime, but that was only the first effort that kicked off an even bigger fight between the two sides on the roof of the Skull Dome. So the anime needed to go bigger for the proper fight.

