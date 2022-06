Some of the best advice I’ve ever heard boils down to this simple idea: Naming something doesn’t give it power, it gives us power. When a small-town family doctor told me, at the age of 20, that I had high cholesterol that was clearly hereditary -- based on my father’s and brother’s early deaths from heart attacks -- I was initially shocked. I had no symptoms and thus no reason to suspect my LDL, or bad cholesterol, was as alarmingly high as it turned out to be.

