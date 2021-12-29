ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver shooting suspect wrote about a murderous rampage in a series of books under a pseudonym

By Lucy Kafanov, Amir Vera, Joe Sutton, Eliott C. McLaughlin, Ashley Killough
The suspect in Monday's metro Denver shooting spree foreshadowed the rampage in a series of books he wrote under a pseudonym, and he used the names of actual victims in his...

NBC News

Suspect in Denver-area rampage believed to have authored books previewing attacks

Books written by the suspected shooter who killed five people and injured two others in Denver on Monday are now part of the investigation into his rampage. Lyndon James McLeod, 47, appeared to write a series of books that included details similar to the events of the killing spree. McLeod is believed to have written the books under the pseudonym "Roman McClay," Denver police confirmed to NBC News Thursday.
Community Policy