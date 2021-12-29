Denver shooting suspect wrote about a murderous rampage in a series of books under a pseudonym

An Idaho man has been charged with murder and cannibalism after the death of a 70-year-old man.James David Russell, 39, is suspected in the alleged killing of 70-year-old David M Flaget in September after authorities found human “tissues” inside Russell’s home.Mr Flaget was found by Bonner County Sheriff’s Office “unresponsive inside a vehicle” outside the suspect’s home in Clark Fork, Idaho on 10 September.Not all of Mr Flaget’s remains we recovered, the Bonners Ferry Herald reported.Investigators reportedly took a blood-stained microwave and a blood-soaked knife away from the scene.According to charging documents, Russell believed he could “heal himself by cutting...
