Biden to speak with Putin on Thursday at Russian leader's request

By Natasha Bertrand
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden will hold a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon "to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia," National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne told...

