Wednesday's Powerball winning numbers: 36, 6, 9, 33, 2, (11)
The Powerball jackpot rolled over once again for Wednesday night's drawing, presenting another chance to win big. With no one winning the jackpot on Monday, Wednesday's top prize rose to $441 million. Wednesday night's winning numbers were the following: 36, 6, 9, 33, 2; Powerball number: 11 with a multiplier of 2 You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY. The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize. Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner. Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m. ---- The Associated Press contributed to this report. MORE NEWS: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.
