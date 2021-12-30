Wednesday's Powerball winning numbers: 36, 6, 9, 33, 2, (11)

The Powerball jackpot rolled over once again for Wednesday night's drawing, presenting another chance to win big.

With no one winning the jackpot on Monday, Wednesday's top prize rose to $441 million.

You can see the Powerball drawings at abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.

----------