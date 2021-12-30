ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wednesday's Powerball winning numbers: 36, 6, 9, 33, 2, (11)

 6 days ago

The Powerball jackpot rolled over once again for Wednesday night's drawing, presenting another chance to win big.

With no one winning the jackpot on Monday, Wednesday's top prize rose to $441 million.

Wednesday night's winning numbers were the following: 36, 6, 9, 33, 2; Powerball number: 11 with a multiplier of 2

You can see the Powerball drawings at
abc7ny.com/lottery on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m. on ABC7NY.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won since October 4, when a single ticket won a massive $700 million grand prize.

Since then, there have been 35 consecutive drawings without a first-prize winner.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

It's almost time to file your federal tax return and there are a handful of changes you need to know about, including steps you need to take regarding child tax credit payments.

