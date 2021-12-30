Suspect arrested in connection to deadly crime spree in Illinois, Missouri

MILL SHOALS, Ill. (KMOX/AP) updated - Authorities have arrested a person in the shooting of an eastern Illinois deputy early Wednesday and a carjacking in St. Peters, Missouri a couple of hours later.

Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said 40-year-old Ray Tate of Hopkinsville, Kentucky was arrested at a home near Carlyle, Illinois, about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Carlyle is a Clinton County town about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) east of St. Louis. No other suspect was being sought.

Illinois State Police say 38-year old Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley was found on Interstate 64 by another officer. Riley's police car had been taken and was found a short distance away.

Investigators say Tate killed Riley, then carjacked a semi truck driver and forced him to drive to St. Peters. While in Missouri, there were a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings.

Crime spree suspect Ray Tate of Kentucky. Photo credit Illinois State Police photo

Tate then traveled back into Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen vehicle. That stolen vehicle was located at a residence in rural Carlyle. Tate committed a home invasion and took the homeowner and the kidnapped victim hostage at a residence in rural Clinton County.

Tate's reign of terror ended when A SWAT team entered te home and took him into custody. Both the homeowner and kidnap victim were uninjured.

KMOX'S PREVIOUS REPORTING:

An "armed and dangerous" suspect is being sought after allegedly killing a police officer in Illinois early Wednesday morning, then shooting a person and stealing a vehicle at a gas station in St. Peters.

Around 1:30 p.m., there was a massive police presence around a home in Clinton County, Illinois. Police warned people in the Beaver Praire, Breese and Jamestown areas to stay inside with doors locked and to call police if you see an suspicious vehicle.

Fox 2 shared a photo of the home surrounded by police:

ILLINOIS HOME SURROUNDED - Police are searching for a man connected to the death of an Illinois officer and a carjacking... Posted by Fox2Now on Wednesday, December 29, 2021

It comes after authorities from areas in the Metro East to St. Charles County have been following the suspect who allegedly used multiple vehicles to evade police.

The suspect allegedly killed Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley on Interstate 64 in southern Illinois. Police say the officer was responding to a motorist assist call around 5 a.m.

When another officer arrived on scene, Riley was found dead, but his squad car was gone. It was located abandoned on I-64.

The suspect carjacked and shot a victim at the QuikTrip at 391 Main Street in St. Peters around 7 a.m. He took off in the victim's vehicle, which was found a short time later about three miles away from the gas station on Commerce Drive in O'Fallon. Police say the suspect was seen on surveillance video leaving the car and being picked up in a white Nissan Titan with the Missouri plate of 0WE A43.

Photo credit (St. Peters Police)

Police are still actively searching for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a light gray hoodie, backpack and black shoes. If you see this man, police ask you to call 911.

The victim who was shot at QuikTrip was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking people to avoid the area during this active investigation.

Our Rodger Brand has been following the manhunt this morning:

