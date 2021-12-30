ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Holmes jury to take break after six days of deliberation

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE AP Technology Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLQSt_0dYHp9f000

The jury weighing fraud charges against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes departed court Wednesday without reaching a verdict after six days of deliberations. It won't resume discussions until after the upcoming New Year's holiday weekend.

The eight men and four women on the jury had been expected to continue deliberations on Thursday morning, but a court filing after they left disclosed they will be taking a break until Monday. There was no explanation for the decision to pause deliberations. The jury had already been scheduled to be off Friday, a federal court holiday.

The latest round of discussions occurred against a backdrop of intrigue raised by a closed-door meeting early Wednesday involving Holmes’ attorneys, and the judge presiding over the case.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila held the “in camera” hearing Tuesday morning with two of Holmes’ lawyers, Kevin Downey and Lance Wade, along with a two of the prosecutors, Jeffrey Schenk and Robert Leach, according to a court filing late Tuesday night. Holmes was not present at the 23-minute hearing.

The hearing transcript has been sealed, leaving the topics that were discussed a mystery. But it it’s not unusual for plea agreement discussions to take place while a jury deliberates over charges, especially the longer it takes to reach a verdict. The surprise decision to take Thursday off may also have been a focal point.

Holmes, 37, is facing 11 criminal charges alleging that she duped investors and patients by hailing her company’s blood-testing technology as a medical breakthrough when in fact it was prone to wild errors. If she is convicted, Holmes faces up to 20 years in prison.

The eight men and four women on the jury have been meeting in a San Jose, California, federal courthouse after absorbing reams of evidence in a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

Last week, the jury sent out two notes to Judge Davila -- one making a swiftly rejected request to take their instructions home with them for further study and another that allowed them a replay of a 2013 recording of Holmes discussing Theranos’ dealings with prospective investors.

The jurors didn't provide any inkling of their progress in deliberations this week.

The case has attracted worldwide attention. At its core is the rise and fall of Holmes, who started Theranos as a 19-year-old college dropout and then went on to break through Silicon Valley’s male-dominated culture with her bold claims and fundraising savvy. She become a billionaire on paper before it all evaporated amid allegations she was more of a charlatan than an entrepreneur.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Holmes Trial

Former Theranos CEO Holmes convicted of fraud and conspiracy. Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of duping investors into believing her startup Theranos had developed a revolutionary medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. The case exposed Silicon Valley’s culture of hubris and hype. A jury convicted the 37-year-old on two counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud after seven days of deliberation. The verdict followed a three-month trial featuring dozens of witnesses — including Holmes herself. She now faces up to 20 years in prison for each count, although legal experts say she is unlikely to receive the maximum sentence.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
AFP

Wigs, spectators, tears: Theranos fraud trial key moments

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes was once vaunted as the next Steve Jobs, but her Silicon Valley startup crashed under claims of deception and she was convicted on Monday of defrauding investors. Holmes's startup vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, but her empire collapsed after it was revealed the testing machines didn't work as promised. Her case has long inspired fascination for its themes of money, celebrity and a stunning fall -- and her trial in California was laced with the same drama. Here are some keys moments:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
buzzfeednews.com

Elizabeth Holmes Could Have Fled The Sinking Ship Of Theranos, But Instead “She Believed In This Technology,” Her Lawyers Argued

Elizabeth Holmes’ legal team portrayed failed Silicon Valley entrepreneur as a confident leader who, even as her doomed startup Theranos crashed and burned, stuck with her belief in the now-discredited blood-testing technology as they turned the fraud case over to jurors on Friday. “At the first sign of trouble...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
AFP

Jurors deadlocked on some counts in Theranos trial

Jurors weighing the fate of fallen US biotech star Elizabeth Holmes on Monday told the judge they cannot agree on verdicts for three of the fraud charges against her. The 12-person panel did not signal its decisions on the remaining eight counts Holmes faces over her once billion-dollar startup Theranos, in a case seen as an indictment of Silicon Valley culture. The 37-year-old could be jailed for years if convicted over what prosecutors argued was a willful conning of investors and patients. Holmes's startup vowed to revolutionize diagnostics with self-service machines that could run an array of tests on just drops of blood, a vision that drew high-profile backers and made her a billionaire by the age of 30.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theranos Ceo#San Jose
ETOnline.com

Elizabeth Holmes Convicted on Multiple Counts of Fraud

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has been convicted of fraud. On Monday, the jury in her case found Holmes guilty on four counts of wire fraud, not guilty on four other counts of fraud, and are deadlocked and undecided when it came to three additional charges, CBS News reports. The...
ECONOMY
Democrat-Herald

Elizabeth Holmes, celebrated tech entrepreneur, convicted in fraud case

Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes was convicted on four counts of fraud and conspiracy Monday, ending a lengthy trial that has captivated Silicon Valley. The jury found her not guilty of four other felony charges. On the three remaining charges, the jury was deadlocked. Holmes, who had bowed her head...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Elizabeth Holmes Fraud Verdict ‘A Wakeup Call For Silicon Valley’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The moment the guilty verdicts were read at the fraud trial of fallen startup CEO and Silicon Valley rising star Elizabeth Holmes, a chill descended across the tech industry. The trial laid bare the pitfalls of one of the go-to moves of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs — conveying a boundless optimism regardless of whether it’s warranted, known as “fake it ‘til you make it.” KPIX 5 legal expert Michele Hagan said the impact would be immediate and widespread. “It’s a wakeup call for Silicon Valley,” the former prosecutor said. “You better be very careful of what you say...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty Of Conspiracy To Defraud Investors

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A jury of eight men and four women split on two of the major counts against former Silicon Valley tech wonder Elizabeth Holmes Monday, ruling she defrauded investors of millions of dollars but did not mislead patients and doctors as to the accuracy of her failed startup Theranos’ blood testing technology. “It’s a straight up case of fraud,” said Silicon Valley Joint Venture President and CEO Russell Hancock. “It’s fraud on Main Street, it’s fraud in Silicon Valley. It doesn’t matter how you paint this.” In all, the jury found her guilty on four counts, three of...
SAN JOSE, CA
MySanAntonio

Elizabeth Holmes jurors say they're struggling to reach verdict on 3 of 11 counts

The 12-person jury in the Elizabeth Holmes trial told the judge it's struggling to reach a consensus on three of the 11 fraud charges she faces. "We are unable to come to a unanimous verdict on three of the counts," the jurors said Monday in a note to U.S. District Judge Edward Davila that was read out in a California court. It's not clear which counts the jury is unable to reach agreement on. A unanimous verdict is required to convict or acquit the 37-year-old founder of Theranos.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BBC

Elizabeth Holmes was her own worst enemy - former assistant US attorney

A former assistant US attorney has described the conviction of Elizabeth Holmes on fraud charges as a significant victory for the government. Kevin O'Brien added that Holmes was her "own worst enemy", as the many interviews and speeches she gave about the blood-testing firm Theranos were used against her. The...
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

498K+
Followers
125K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy