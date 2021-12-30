ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton Manors, FL

Accused In Wilton Manors Hit-&-Run That Killed 2 Children, Sean Greer Causes Court Disturbance

By CBSMiami.com Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cRYIN_0dYHCDme00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man charged in a deadly hit and run crash in Wilton Manors that struck six children, killing two, made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces a number of charges including tampering with evidence, failing to stop in an accident involving death, failing to stop in an accident involving serious injury, failing to remain at an accident involving death, failing to remain at an accident involving serious injury, driving with a suspended license that caused a death or serious injury, and probation violation.

Greer’s license was suspended in 2016.

During his court appearance, he was given a “no bond hold” because of two probation violations. He caused a bit of a disturbance, knocked over a podium, and was led away by deputies.

“We seem to have lost him for a moment,” Judge Joseph Murphy said during the video hearing.

A bailiff can be heard saying, “Your honor he stepped away. He didn’t want to come back before the judge.”

WATCH: Sean Greer Disturbance During Bond Court Appearance


Using a bumper left behind after the crash and a partial VIN, investigators said they found Greer’s damaged 2009 Honda Accord Parked at his girlfriend’s home around the corner from the crash scene.

Greer told her not to tell the police who the car belonged to if they asked, according to his arrest report.

Detectives said during questioning Greer confessed to his involvement.

“If he had done the right thing and just stopped and rendered aid, he perhaps would have been in violation of his probation. He certainly would have been in violation of driving without a drivers license, but he wouldn’t be facing the more serious charge here that involves leaving the scene of an accident where someone is injured or where someone has died,” explained David Weinsten, a partner at Jones Walker LLP and a former state and federal prosecutor. He offered his insight to CBS 4.

“That’s the most serious charge pending against him right now, and one for which he faces up to 30 years in jail, and for each of the individuals who have died, a four year minimum mandatory sentence,” he continued. “That’s not to say those are the only charges that will be filed. After police complete their investigation, they will, perhaps, add a vehicular homicide charge to this matter.”

Witnesses described a horrible scene that unfolded on Monday afternoon when a driver attempted to speed around a county bus near the 2400 block NW 9 Avenue.

“I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car, but he drove straight into those kids,” recounted Broward Transit driver Selvin Arjun.

He had stopped the bus and dropped off two people.

As the bus pulled out to continue southbound the Honda approached the bus from behind. The driver failed to allow the bus to merge and passed it.

The Honda then veered right and drove off the road and onto the sidewalk, striking the children. It then fled the area.

Rhome Orismo saw it happen.

“I stood right up as soon as I witnessed the crash, witnessed the impact,” he said. “It’s still eating away at me now that someone would do something like that and not stop, not try to render aid to those children.”

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter, and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center. Two children remain in critical condition, one in fair condition, and one was released.

“A lady was out here hollering and screaming at my car, and I came out and thought something was wrong,” said neighbor Freddie Pinckney. “She was saying that was her baby that got killed in the accident.”

One person who lives in the area said speed has long been a problem on that road.

“It’s a busy highway. What do we to do to prevent this from happening to any more of the kids?” she said.

She said her Christmas wishes have turned to condolences, as she remembered the last thing she said to one of the little girls.

“I had said ‘Merry Christmas and have a safe New Year.’ And look. In a wink, anything can happen.”

Wilton Manors Crisis Response Team will be available on Thursday, December 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hagen Park. They’re making themselves available to community members who may have witnessed this horrible accident or rendered aid.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Staten Island Advance

Father charged with killing son on New Year’s Eve allegedly said he used ‘that shotgun’ in Rosebank slaying

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man charged in the shooting death of his adult son on New Year’s Eve allegedly confessed to police soon after. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Richmond County district attorney’s office, 57-year-old Joseph Leone told police at the scene: “That shotgun in the garbage can, that’s the one I shot him with.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Wilton Manors, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton Manors, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect in deadly Bradley Police shooting appears in court

BRADLEY, Ill. (WTVO) — A court appearance led to more details about last week’s shooting that killed an Illinois police officer and critically wounded her partner. Xandria Harris appeared before a Kankakee County judge Monday afternoon. She and Darius Sullivan are accused of killing Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic at a motel last Wednesday. Prosecutors said that […]
BRADLEY, IL
10NEWS

Man accused of killing 2 children in South Florida hit-and-run arrested

WILTON MANORS, Fla. — Broward County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the man they say killed two children and hospitalized four more in a hit-and-run crash in South Florida. The hit-and-run happened at approximately 2:48 p.m. when Broward Regional Communications received a call about a crash with injuries near...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Drivers License#Cbsmiami#Vin#Jones Walker Llp#Cbs 4
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. Recruit Killed In Freeway Shooting On I-580/I-80 Connector In Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities on Tuesday night confirmed a fatal freeway shooting and crash that closed all lanes on the westbound I-580 connector ramp to I-80 in Oakland took the life of an Alameda County Sheriff’s Department recruit. According to the California Highway Patrol, the connector was shut down while authorities investigated a shooting that happened around 4:30 p.m. When officers arrived they found the driver and sole male occupant of a black Prius who had been shot. The car had veered to the left and struck a guardrail. A Sigalert was issued at 5:01 p.m. with a hard closure of...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Chicago

2 Women Shot In Moving Car In Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two young women were shot and wounded Tuesday night while driving in Auburn Gresham. At 7:35 p.m., the two women were traveling in a vehicle in the 8900 block of South Halsted Street when an unknown vehicle followed them and crashed into a fixed object, police said. Someone in the car that crashed then got out and started shooting at the women, police said. One woman, 21, was shot in the left hand, while the other, 18, was shot in the lower leg. Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition. No one was in custody late Tuesday, and detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Shot, Killed In Apparent Rostraver Township Road Rage Incident

By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of shooting a woman to death in an apparent road rage incident on his way to a bar on New Year’s Eve, police said. Twenty-five-year-old Anthony Montel Hairston is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a firearm, and driving with a suspended license in Holly Vadella’s death. (Photo: Provided) Police said Vadella was driving on Rostraver Road on her way home from visiting her mother when Hairston was following closely behind her. Witnesses told police they were on the way to a bar and Hairston was trying...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Miami

Suspect in Deadly Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run Crash Has Outburst in Court

A judge decided Wednesday that the suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors that killed two children and hospitalized four more will be held in jail without bond. Sean Charles Greer was arrested late Tuesday after physical evidence led detectives to him following the Monday afternoon crash, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS DFW

Mother And Baby Injured During Accidental Shooting At Granbury Walmart, Police Say

GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman and her baby were injured on Wednesday, Jan. 5 after a shooting at Walmart on U.S. Highway 377. Granbury police said the shooting, which happened just before 11:30 a.m., was accidental. Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, police said it appeared the 1-year-old child and a 3-month-old child were inside of a vehicle. The mother of the children, a 23-year-old Granbury woman, was standing outside next to the driver’s door. The father of the children, a 26-year-old Granbury man, was standing at the rear of the truck. The 1-year-old is believed to have picked up a handgun which was concealed between the seat and the center console and the gun discharged one time. The bullet went through soft tissue in the 3-month-old’s leg, through the mother’s arm, and into her side in her chest area. The mother was rushed to a Fort Worth hospital by air and the baby was taken to a Fort Worth hospital by ground. The baby’s injury is not believed to be life threatening. The mother’s injury is potentially more serious, but her current condition is not known.
GRANBURY, TX
NBC Miami

BSO Finds Car, Identifies Girls Who Died in Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run Crash

Authorities have identified two young girls who died after a driver plowed into them and fled the scene in Wilton Manors, also injuring four other children. Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon outside an apartment building near Powerline Road, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. They also announced Tuesday that they found the hit-and-run vehicle in Wilton Manors.
WILTON MANORS, FL
KGO

Hit-and-run driver accused of killing and injuring kids, disrupts court

A suspect charged with leaving the scene of an accident that killed two children and injured four others, had an outburst in court Wednesday during his hearing. As the bond recommendations were read off, Sean Charles Greer, 27, said, "You can't make me...." before getting into a scuffle with a corrections deputy. Greer was taken out of the courtroom while the proceeding continued.
WILTON MANORS, FL
CBS Miami

Homestead PD Investigating After Woman Shot At Motel

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Homestead Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot at a motel Sunday. According to Homestead PD, the shooting happened at the Park Motel located at 600 S Rome Avenue. Detectives then found a vehicle related to the shooting in the 800 block of NW 4 Street. The female victim was found in that vehicle. She was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center, where she’s listed in critical condition. Police are looking for several other occupants who fled from the vehicle. No other details were available. If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy