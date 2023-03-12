Open in App
Premier League top goal scorers 2022-2023: Updated golden boot rankings

By Simon Borg,

4 days ago

Manchester City star Erling Haaland remains firmly entrenched at the top of the Premier League scoring table with his 28 goals in 26 games , as he continues his chase of league records. He already has more goals than every Premier League top scorer since 2017/18.

He needs seven goals in the 11 matches remaining to eclipse the mark of 34 goals scored in a single season by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer. Haaland has scored in all but nine of his 26 Premier League appearances to date.

The City striker has an eight-goal lead over Harry Kane (20 goals), who won the Golden Boot on three previous occasions. With goals in nine of his last 12 Premier League matches, Marcus Rashford (14 goals) is up to fourth on the list.

Meanwhile, last season's joint top scorers — Mohamed Salah (11 goals) and Son Heung-min (6 goals) — are well off the pace.

As was the case throughout last season , The Sporting News will update the top scorers' table below, with assists and minutes played serving as the first and second tiebreakers as per major European tournaments run by UEFA.

MORE: Can Erling Haaland break the all-time Premier League scoring record?

Premier League Top Scorers Table (2022-2023)

The table below will be updated after each matchday of the 2022/23 season with the ranking of the Premier League's top scorers.

Updated as of Thursday, March 16.

Rank Player Club Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins
1. Erling Haaland Man City 28 (5) 5 26 2,118
2. Harry Kane Tottenham 20 (3) 2 27 2,416
3. Ivan Toney Brentford 16 (5) 4 24 2,150
4. Marcus Rashford Man United 14 (0) 3 26 2,133
5. Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 12 (0) 2 27 2,181
6. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 11 (0) 7 26 2,316
Aleksandar Mitrovic Fulham 11 (3) 1 21 1,816
Miguel Almiron Newcastle 11 (0) 1 25 1,995
9. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 10 (2) 9 27 2,320
Martin Odegaard Arsenal 10 (0) 6 26 2,226
Rodrigo Leeds United 10 (1) 1 19 1,330
12. James Maddison Leicester City 9 (0) 5 19 1,545
Phil Foden Man City 9 (0) 4 24 1,408
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 9 (1) 4 25 2,059
15. Leandro Trossard Brighton /
Arsenal 		8 (0) 7 25 1,715
Roberto Firmino Liverpool 8 (0) 4 19 1,032
Darwin Nunez Liverpool 8 (0) 3 20 1,353
Harvey Barnes Leicester City 8 (0) 1 24 1,950
Danny Ings Aston Villa /
West Ham 		8 (2) 0 25 1,146
20. Solly March Brighton 7 (0) 4 25 2,158
Callum Wilson Newcastle 7 (1) 3 19 1,247
Brennan Johnson Nott. Forest 7 (1) 2 26 2,133
Alexis Mac Allister Brighton 7 (4) 1 22 1,906
  • 6 goals: 7 players
  • 5 goals: 10 players
  • 4 goals: 22 players
  • 3 goals: 30 players
  • 2 goals: 39 players
  • 1 goal: 82 players
  • Own goals: 33

There have been 707 total goals scored in the Premier League this season with 33 own goals :

  • Arsenal (1): William Saliba
  • Aston Villa (4): Lucas Digne, Emiliano Martinez, Tyrone Mings, Jacob Ramsey
  • Bournemouth (3): Jefferson Lerma, Chris Mepham (2)
  • Brentford (2): Ethan Pinnock, Zanka
  • Brighton (3): Alexis Mac Allister, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster
  • Chelsea (2): Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevoh Chalobah
  • Crystal Palace (2): Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen
  • Leeds United (1): Robin Koch
  • Leicester City (4): Luke Thomas, Wout Faes (2), Harry Souttar
  • Liverpool (2): Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip
  • Manchester City (1): John Stones
  • Manchester United (1): Raphael Varane
  • Southampton (4): Mohammed Salisu, Romain Perraud, James Ward-Prowse, Jan Bednarek
  • Tottenham (1): Hugo Lloris
  • West Ham (1): Thilo Kehrer
  • Wolves (1): Rayan Ait-Nouri

MORE: Premier League's all-time top scorers

Premier League odds to win Golden Boot

Who did the sportsbooks think was the frontrunner for the top scorer title in England at the start of the season? It was Haaland ahead of everyone else.

Previous winners Salah and Kane were considered to be in with a good shot, both ahead of their other star teammates Nunez (Liverpool) and Son (Tottenham).

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is still on the books at Man United but whose future at the club seems tenuous, clocked in with the seventh best odds to be the scoring king in England.

The biggest snubs by the betting market might be Diogo Jota (40/1) and West Ham newcomer Gianluca Scamacca (40/1).

MORE: Tips and prediction to bet Premier League scoring title

Preseason odds as of Aug. 3, 2022

Player (Club) SkyBet DraftKings Sports
Interaction
Erling Haaland (Man City) 11/4 +275 3.40
Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) 9/2 +450 4.77
Harry Kane (Tottenham) 11/2 +450 5.47
Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) 11/1 +1400 9.64
Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) 11/1 +900 11.00
Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 14/1 +1600 12.00
Cristiano Ronaldo (Man United) 20/1 +2000 16.00
Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) 28/1 +2500 27.50
Callum Wilson (Newcastle) 33/1 +3500 37.00
Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 33/1 +3500 27.00
Julian Alvarez (Man City) 33/1 +3500 27.00
Kai Havertz (Chelsea) 33/1 +3500 34.00
Luis Diaz (Liverpool) 33/1 +4000 31.00
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 33/1 +4000 47.00
Bruno Fernandes (Man United) 33/1 +4000 42.00

Premier League Golden Boot Winners

Below are the top scorers in each season of the Premier League era (since 1992-93).

Andy Cole and Alan Shearer share the record for most goals scored in a single campaign with 34.

Thierry Henry finished atop the Premier League scoring chart in four different seasons, more than any player all-time. Shearer and Harry Kane follow with three scoring titles each.

Year Player Team Goals
2021-22 Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 23
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23
2020-21 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 23
2019-20 Jamie Vardy Leicester City 23
2018-19 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal 22
Sadio Mane Liverpool 22
Mohamed Salah Liverpool 22
2017-18 Mohamed Salah Liverpool 32
2016-17 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 29
2015-16 Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur 25
2014-15 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 26
2013-14 Luis Suarez Liverpool 31
2012-13 Robin Van Persie Arsenal 26
2011-12 Robin Van Persie Arsenal 30
2010-11 Dimitar Berbatov Manchester United 20
Carlos Tevez Manchester City 20
2009-10 Didier Drogba Chelsea 29
2008-09 Nicolas Anelka Chelsea 19
2007-08 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 31
2006-07 Didier Drogba Chelsea 20
2005-06 Thierry Henry Arsenal 27
2004-05 Thierry Henry Arsenal 25
2003-04 Thierry Henry Arsenal 30
2002-03 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 25
2001-02 Thierry Henry Arsenal 24
2000-01 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Chelsea 23
1999-00 Kevin Phillips Sunderland 30
1998-99 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Leeds United 18
Michael Owen Liverpool 18
Dwight Yorke Manchester United 18
1997-98 Dion Dublin Coventry City 18
Michael Owen Liverpool 18
Chris Sutton Blackburn Rovers 18
1996-97 Alan Shearer Newcastle United 25
1995-96 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers 31
1994-95 Alan Shearer Blackburn Rovers 34
1993-94 Andy Cole Newcastle United 34
1992-93 Teddy Sheringham N. Forest / Tottenham 22

Premier League Golden Boot table 2021/22

It came down to the final day of the 2021/22 season between Tottenham's Son Heung-min and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah . Son's two goals at Norwich City on the final day allowed him to momentarily move ahead of Salah in the scoring table. But the Liverpool star came off the bench and netted late to catch Son, as the two stars shared the Golden Boot on 23 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo (18 goals) was charging hard down the final stretch, but he ultimately came up short. Salah's Liverpool's teammates, Sadio Mane (16 goals) and Diogo Jota (15 goals), finished even further behind. And Manchester City had eight players with seven or more goals on the list. Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy , who were the previous two Golden Boot winners, were also top 10 finishers.

Final 2021/22 Premier League top scorer table

Full Premier League goalscoring leaders & statistics from 2021/22 season .

Rank Player Club Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins
1. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 23 (5) 13 35 2,761
Son Heung-min Tottenham 23 (0) 7 35 3,019
3. Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 18 (3) 3 30 2,458
4. Harry Kane Tottenham 17 (4) 9 37 3,232
5. Sadio Mane Liverpool 16 (0) 2 34 2,824
6. Kevin De Bruyne Man City 15 (0) 8 30 2,205
Diogo Jota Liverpool 15 (0) 4 35 2,372
Jamie Vardy Leicester City 15 (0) 2 25 1,805
9. Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 14 (5) 1 33 2,761
10. Raheem Sterling Man City 13 (2) 5 30 2,127
11. Jarrod Bowen West Ham 12 (0) 10 36 2,987
James Maddison Leicester City 12 (0) 8 35 2,466
Ivan Toney Brentford 12 (5) 5 33 2,908
14. Mason Mount Chelsea 11 (1) 10 32 2,364
Bukayo Saka Arsenal 11 (2) 7 38 2,991
Riyad Mahrez Man City 11 (4) 5 28 1,491
Raphinha Leeds United 11 (4) 3 35 2,922
Teemu Pukki Norwich City 11 (3) 3 37 3,260
Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 11 (1) 2 35 2,955
20. Michail Antonio West Ham 10 (0) 8 36 2,975
Emmanuel Dennis Watford 10 (0) 6 33 2,589
Bruno Fernandes Man United 10 (0) 6 36 3,118
Richarlison Everton 10 (3) 5 30 2,526
James Ward-Prowse Southampton 10 (4) 5 36 3,217
Emile Smith Rowe Arsenal 10 (0) 2 33 1,920
  • 9 goals: 2 players
  • 8 goals: 11 players
  • 7 goals: 5 players
  • 6 goals: 13 players
  • 5 goals: 22 players
  • 4 goals: 23 players
  • 3 goals: 24 players
  • 2 goals: 57 players
  • 1 goal: 99 players

Note: There were also 34 own goals among the total of 1071 goals scored in the 2021-22 Premier League.

Premier League 2022/23 TV channels, live streams

UK USA Canada Australia
TV channel Sky Sports, BT Sport USA Network, Telemundo, Universo
Streaming NOW TV, Sky Go, Amazon Prime fuboTV , Peacock fuboTV Optus Sport

UK: Matches are carried across Sky Sports and BT Sport streaming and TV platforms, with select matches on Amazon Prime.

USA: Select matches are televised on USA Network (English) and Telemundo or Universo (Spanish), and all three channels can be streamed on fuboTV . The rest of the matches are streamed on NBC platform Peacock for subscribers.

Canada: Every Premier League game streams live and on demand exclusively via fuboTV .

Australia: Fans in Australia can stream matches live and on demand on Optus Sport .

