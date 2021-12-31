ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch Steph Curry Make A Shot From The Stands

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FedmA_0dYFBh2L00

Steph Curry had an incredible shot before the Golden State Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday evening.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Denver Nuggets in San Francisco at Chase Center on Tuesday by a score of 89-86.

Before the loss, Curry did something remarkable during pregame warmups.

The three-time MVP hit an unbelievable shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry had 23 points, four rebounds and four assists in the loss, and the Warriors fell to 27-7, but still hold the top seed in the Western Conference over the Phoenix Suns by a half-game.

After missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they are now back to being at the top of the NBA standings (they had previously made five straight trips to the NBA Finals and won three titles in that span).

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 30

Related
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Demar Derozan
kslsports.com

Warriors Guard Steph Curry Has Fun With Jazz Fan Asking For Autograph

SALT LAKE CITY – Steph Curry is a fan favorite in every arena he walks into these days. This interaction with a Utah Jazz fan shows why Steph is beloved not only for his shooting ability, but his personality as well. Fans flock to arenas early when Curry and...
NBA
investing.com

Under Armour Releases Stephen Curry Metaverse Sneakers

Famous NBA player Stephen Curry partnered with Under Armour (NYSE:UA) to drop 2,974 pairs of futuristic-looking sneaker NFTs that can be worn in the metaverse. The NFTs are a digital replica featuring special effects of the original basketball star’s sneakers that he wore when he broke the NBA record for 3-pointers. They feature 5 unique versions and cost $333 each in the Genesis Curry Flow. Every pair of sneakers was immediately sold out on the 22nd of December, yet a secondary sale may take place on OpenSea.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Denver Nuggets#Mvp#The Phoenix Suns#The Nba Finals#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference
FanSided

Why the Golden State Warriors should be open to trade talks

The Golden State Warriors have made it clear they have no intention of trading their young players to win now, but is that the right decision?. After two consecutive years with a postseason appearance, expectations were tempered for this year’s Golden State Warriors. Yet a third of the way through the season, the Warriors have been one of the best teams in the league and look like they could again be a Finals threat. They currently have the league’s best defense, its fifth-best offense, and its best net rating. However, the Warriors do not appear eager to potentially capitalize on their early start, instead prioritizing the distant future over the present.
NBA
NBC Sports

Klay-Steph scrimmage footage reminds Warriors of what's to come

For eight seasons, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry were liquid grace for the Warriors, working flawlessly in concert with one another to create the greatest shooting backcourt of all time. A shooting duo that burned the NBA to ashes en route to five straight NBA Finals berths, and was nearly impossible to extinguish once lit.
NBA
NBC Sports

Wiggins confidently says NBA in trouble when Klay returns

The Warriors picked up their NBA-best 28th win Saturday night when they beat the Utah Jazz 123-116 in Salt Lake City, and they did it without Draymond Green, who is in the league's health and safety protocol. Even more impressive than winning at Vivant Arena without their heartbeat is that...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr comments on Steph Curry, Klay Thompson reunion in wild Warriors scrimmage

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was happy to have seen Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back on the court once again. Before taking on the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, the Warriors held a scrimmage on Friday. It was no ordinary scrimmage as the team’s Splash Brothers Steph Curry and Klay Thompson both participated to reunite once again after two and a half years.
NBA
CBS Sports

Stephen Curry's in a shooting slump, but he can still turn a bad game into a great one at warp speed

If you've watched Stephen Curry with any sort of frequency over the years, you know there have been plenty of instances in which he's gone from having a bad game to not just a good game, but a great game, in the blink of an eye. He did it again on Saturday in Utah, lifting the Golden State Warriors -- without Draymond Green -- to an impressive 123-116 victory over an elite Jazz team that was at home and operating at pretty close to full strength.
NBA
Golden State of Mind

How Otto Porter Jr. busted the Jazz’s box-and-one on Stephen Curry

The Utah Jazz aren’t the first team to employ a box-and-one against Stephen Curry — and they certainly won’t be the last. Ever since the Toronto Raptors unleashed the so-called “junk” defense during Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals, Curry has seen a monumental uptick of teams assigning a sole defender to guard him wherever he goes, while the other four defenders zone up in a “box” — adhering to the principle of denying Curry from touching the ball and letting his teammates beat them.
NBA
SB Nation

NBA MVP candidates, ranked for 2022 so far

NBA MVP is almost never a consensus decision. There has only been one unanimous winner in the history of the award — and it wasn’t Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Stephen Curry was the lone unanimous winner back in 2016 while playing for a Golden State Warriors team that won an NBA record 73 games. LeBron and the Cleveland Cavaliers would go on to shock Curry’s Warriors in the NBA Finals that season — Secret Base made a documentary on it! — which offered perhaps the most lasting reminder that MVP is only a regular season award.
NBA
NBC Sports

Steph sets record for most 3-pointers in a calendar year

As 2021 came to an end, Steph Curry had to go out with a bang. The Warriors star broke yet another NBA record for most 3-pointers in a calendar year in NBA history. Just last month, Steph broke Ray Allen’s record for most career threes. He also became the...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
817
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy