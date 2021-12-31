SNAP Schedule 2022: When Will January Benefits Arrive in the New Year?

The new year is right around the corner, so it’s important to know when to expect your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in January 2022.

See: Claiming Social Security, SNAP and Medicare Is Now Easier Thanks to Executive Order — What’s Changing?

Find: Social Security — Could the COLA Increase Reduce Your SNAP Benefits?

SNAP benefits are typically deposited on the same day each month in most states; however, New Year’s Day in 2022 could affect payment dates, depending on your state.

While the federal government sets the rules and helps fund SNAP, individual states are in charge of administering benefits. This means that there’s no nationwide schedule for when SNAP benefits will be deposited in January 2022.

As GOBankingRates previously reported, you can see when your SNAP benefits will be paid by visiting the Providers official website for the specific state in which you claim residency.

See: COVID-Related School Closures Could Cost US Children $4.25 Trillion in Lifetime Earnings

Find: 10 VA Benefits Every Military Family Should Know About

Choose your home state in the “EBT in My State” dropdown tab. The Providers website has a guide for each state so that you can keep track of your state’s SNAP benefits. You’ll find basic information about your state’s program, including how to apply for SNAP benefits, how to renew your benefits and when benefits will be paid out.

Many states don’t distribute SNAP benefits on New Year’s Day, so it’s important to check with your state to see if your payment will be delayed.

You should see a larger monthly benefit in 2022. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP maximum allotments will increase for the 48 contiguous states and D.C., Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2022.

For a family of four in the 48 contiguous states and D.C., benefits will be $835. Benefits will increase to $1,074 to $1,667 for a family of four in Alaska; $1,573 in Hawaii; $1,231 in Guam; and $1,074 in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The minimum benefit for the 48 contiguous states and D.C. will increase to $20 and will also increase in Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Schedule 2022: When Will January Benefits Arrive in the New Year?