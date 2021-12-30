Oak Brook mall shooting: 2 Chicago men charged in Oakbrook Center shooting

Just two days before Christmas, two men opened fire at each other at the Oak Brook Center Mall, leaving multiple innocent bystanders injured, as well.

Those two men face multiple charges, with bonds set at $1 million.

"Make no mistake, people who commit crime like this in DuPage County will be arrested and charged," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin.

A DuPage County judge Wednesday said 32-year-old Tryan Williams and 29-year-old Steve Lane's alleged conduct was as egregious as it gets.

Williams appeared in court in a wheelchair, still recovering from the four gunshot wounds he suffered in the shootout.

The two men, along with another male witness, got in some sort of dispute that night, according to police, stemming from an ongoing beef over social media.

Williams and Lane then pulled out their guns and began shooting at each other in the east part of the mall adjacent to the Nordstrom. They fired off 12 shots in the second largest shopping mall in the Chicagoland area.

"These two defendants decided to settle a verbal argument by taking out handguns and firing multiple times with thousands of men, women, children and families present are evidence of an unconscionable degree of violence and a complete and utter disregard for the safety of the public," Berlin said.

Three women were wounded by the gunfire. A 57-year-old man also suffered a graze wound. And an 18-year-old woman broke her ankle, trying to run away.

Both men face numerous charges, including unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery. Lane has been charged with one count of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm and four counts of aggravated battery-discharge of a firearm toward a person and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, prosecutors said. An attorney for Lane maintained his client's innocent and said he has no criminal history. Williams has been charged with five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, prosecutors said.

Berlin called the response from several law enforcement agencies swift and overwhelming, with officers there in seconds to protect the estimated 20,000 shoppers there that night.

"We are going to continue our stepped up efforts throughout the holiday season and also look at different policies going forward," said Oak Brook Police Chief James Kruger.

The state's attorney said the incident was not gang-related and people should feel safe visiting the mall.