Social Security Disability Insurance: What It Is and How It Pays

By John Csiszar
 8 days ago
When most people talk about Social Security, they’re referring to the program’s retirement benefits, which provide monthly checks as early as age 62 for some beneficiaries. But the Social Security program also has a host of other benefits.

In fact, the so-called “Social Security taxes” withheld from your paycheck every payday are technically known as “Old Age, Survivors and Disability Insurance” taxes, or OASDI. As the full name explains, in addition to “old age” or retirement benefits, you’re also paying taxes to support payouts for survivors and disability insurance. Here’s how to qualify for disability benefits and what you might expect in terms of a payout if you’re eligible.

What It Is

Social Security disability insurance (SSDI) is similar in some ways to private or corporate-sponsored disability plans. In other words, if you’re disabled to the point that you’re unable to work, the program will pay you a monthly income benefit. Just like Social Security retirement benefits, funds for Social Security disability insurance come from current workers, whose taxes fund the SSDI Trust Fund.

Eligibility

Although the general structure of SSDI may be similar to other disability insurance plans, eligibility is much more difficult. Only the most severely disabled qualify for SSDI. However, the payouts are not partial or temporary.

As defined under the Social Security Act, a disabled person eligible for SSDI must have a severe medical condition that either prevents work for at least one year or is expected to result in death. A qualifying person must be unable to do any type of work, not just work in a former chosen field.

Generally, you can qualify for SSDI only if you meet the same work requirements as for retirement benefits. Although allowances are granted for younger workers, this generally means that you need to have completed at least 40 work credits, with 20 coming in the past 10 years before you became disabled. In 2022, you receive one work credit for each $1,510 in earnings, up to four credits per year.

How Much Does It Pay?

Although it’s fairly tough to qualify for SSDI, the benefits are by no means a windfall. The average benefit payment for disabled workers was $1,364.4 in October. That average is expected to increase to $1,483 for 2023.

Just like with Social Security retirement benefits, however, your SSDI payout will be tied to your individual income. To calculate your benefit, the Social Security Administration examines your earnings record from age 22 until the age you became disabled. Between one and five of your worst-paying years are dropped for purposes of the calculation, depending on how long you’ve been working.

Are There Spousal or Family Benefits?

Qualifying spouses and children of eligible disabled workers can also draw Social Security disability benefits. A spouse must have a disabled child or a child under 16 or be over 62 to draw a disability benefit. Divorced spouses still qualify, as long as they were married for at least 10 years.

A child can qualify for SSDI benefits if they are under 18 or in high school and under 19. People who were disabled before age 22 also can receive Social Security disability benefits.

What Are the Maximum Payouts for SSDI?

For 2022, the absolute top payout a recipient could get from SSDI is $3,345 per month, up from $3,148 in 2021. However, as payouts are based on earnings, only high-income individuals qualify for the top SSDI payout. Qualifying spouses and children receive, at a minimum, the same as eligible disabled recipients, up to a maximum of 150% of the disabled person’s payout amount.

What Is SSI?

Supplemental Security Income is a safety net program for low-income individuals that may also pay disability benefits. To qualify, you must be 65 or older and either blind or disabled. Unlike SSDI, SSI doesn’t require work credits to qualify. However, you must have limited income and resources. Specifically, your assets must not exceed $2,000 for an individual or a child, or $3,000 for a couple, and your monthly income for 2022 must not exceed $841 for an individual or $1,261 for a couple. Those are also the maximum payout amounts for 2022. The maximum payment increases to $914 for individuals and $1,371 for couples in 2023.

Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

moving along
12-29

It takes about two years, a lawyer, and perseverance to get it. I know, my sister is on it after brain surgery. She developed seizures after the surgery. She went before a judge with a lawyer and got shot down numerous times, after her surgery. And some people can get it right away. It’s called reverse discrimination. Because my sister is white, she had to fight hard even with her medical issues. She had other medical and mental issues. Her medical records read like a book. The system is rigged against white people. She met those nonwhites who walked in and got disability right away, and they didn’t have as much of medical issues my sister did.

Mindy Dirienzo
01-04

I'm white and it took me 4 years and a second judge appeal because lawyers left out major medical occurances. I have a myriad of severe physical issues along with a genetic connective tissue disease...Most days I'm a head on a plate...lost every friend and many family as they were my only source of sustainment other than meager food stamps...when I wished for a quick death, I finally got it. I still suffer with pain and mobility but at least I'm less of a burden now.I worked from age 14 and raised kids while full time employed, just min. wage jobs though because I always had limitations. I'm grateful but disappointed at same time

Dolly Howard
01-09

we need a stimulus check for cash I'm on Social security disability I pay rent and utilities.Arkansas should not keep our money if we can't get snap food stamps it's hard on me buying toleytries and clothes soap ect .I need a check I pay for everything then I'm broke I paid $60 for gas and eats for my grandson to go to the children's hospital in little rock

