Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAYD) announced today that it had 2nd quarter Net earnings of $659,804, up slightly from last year's 2nd quarter Net earnings of $645,290. Net earnings for the 1st six months were $841,681, also up slightly from last year's Net earnings for the 1st six months of $821,301.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO