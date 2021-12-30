ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tyson Fury and Josh Taylor headline unforgettable year of boxing in 2021

By Steve Bunce
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dmeXP_0dY79bin00

It has been an extreme year on both sides of the ropes in the British boxing year with unforgettable fights, unforgivable decisions and all against a backdrop of continued caution.

In Las Vegas in October, on a night of true grit, Tyson Fury survived two knockdowns and eleven rounds of savage fighting to send Deontay Wilder to the canvas face first in the eleventh round. It was for the WBC belt, one of the four that are moving ever closer to extinction.

It was a modern classic, make no mistake, a brawl like the cherished fights in black and white that Rocky Marciano delivered in the Fifties.

Wilder will return better, according to his people, and Fury has an ordered defence against his number once contender, and the world’s longest-serving mandatory, challenger, Dillian Whyte .

The third fight with Wilder only happened after an arbitration hearing in the USA insisted that Fury must fight Wilder next; the plan was to travel to Saudi Arabia in August for a scheduled showdown with Anthony Joshua . It’s easy – at the end of the year – to forget that Fury vs Joshua was made, tickets were booked, deals were negotiated.

The Fury and Joshua fight was done and dusted on 11 May and dead by 17 May after the hearing’s dreaded announcement; less than two weeks later, Wilder and Fury fight was made and then Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk was sealed for September. It was a moment when everybody in and outside the game watched in amazement.

In the ancient and accepted boxing way, nobody took any responsibility for the collapse of the most pressing heavyweight showdown since the long dance led to Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson all those lovely years ago. It was, everybody involved said, the fault of the other guys. It was an early pantomime.

Still, the Usyk and Joshua fight was a truly magnificent event with 70,000 trying to get Joshua over the line at Tottenham's ground. It was no good, Joshua got it all so badly wrong in the ring and lost on points. Usyk was exceptional.

The British boxing business is the envy of the world for the fights we put on outdoors. If there was a desert outside Basildon we might just take over the sport.

Fury’s win in Las Vegas and Joshua’s loss in north London were truly outstanding events; it was a privilege to be ringside for both.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4t57_0dY79bin00

There was a lot more heartbreak for British boxers in rings up and down the land and overseas; Joshua got it wrong, lost his belts, made his money and will get revenge. A few others lost and are gazing at a far more uncertain future.

At the very end of the year, Derek Chisora lost a slugfest to Joseph Parker on a night of emotion in Manchester. Chisora has to look at his life before fighting again. He will be pulled by lunacy, some sanity and probably his indestructible fighting heart.

Josh Warrington had a terrible year; surrendering his IBF featherweight title outside the ring, getting stopped my Mauricio Lara and then their rematch ended on cuts. Warrington had a bad year for a good guy.

Kid Galahad won Warrington’s old belt and then, in possibly the British shock of the year, was knocked out by a Spanish veteran, Kiko Martinez. It was a brutal finish.

On the same night, Terri Harper, fresh from the surgeon’s knife and with repaired hands, was knocked out standing up by American Alycia Baumgardner. She was sleeping on her feet for a few seconds. Harper lost her WBC super featherweight title. She will move up in weight. “I can always go back to peeling spuds at the chippie,” she said.

Billy Joe Saunders was slowly dismantled by Saul Canelo Alvarez in front of 73,000 people in Texas and lost his WBO super middleweight title; he also lost for the first time. Saunders suffered a damaging face injury and has not come even close to returning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lT4Ou_0dY79bin00

In Dubai behind closed doors, Carl Frampton lost to Jamel Herring for the WBO super featherweight title. Frampton knew early in the fight that it was not going to be his night. He retired from the sport at the end. It was a brilliant decision.

There were also nights of glory, make no mistake, at all levels in the British game. Some British title fights were tiny classics and the endless debuts of tomorrow’s fighters were refreshing.

Sunny Edwards was flawless in beating the world’s No 1 flyweight, Moruti Mthalane, to win the IBF version of the title. He made one easy defence and is currently unbeaten in 3,789 Twitter fights. Sunny can fight on both sides of the keypad.

Leigh Wood was a massive underdog in his WBA feather world title fight with China’s Can Xu; Wood smashed Xu down in 12 easy rounds. It’s Michael Conlan, the Belfast boy, next.

Chantelle Cameron won the WBC light welterweight title in Las Vegas, defended it, added the IBF version and topped the bill at the O2; it was an outstanding year for her and women's boxing. In any normal year, those facts would win a boxer a major award.

Savannah Marshall retained her WBO middleweight title with two knockouts and looks untouchable at the weight; at the Olympics, Lauren Price won the gold medal at middleweight and Karriss Artingstall the bronze at featherweight. The pair have run out of space on the walls at their new home to hang their trophies; they will both turn professional in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ckfx3_0dY79bin00

Galal Yafai’s gold medal in Tokyo will, I believe, always be the finest ever won by a British boxer; Galal’s route to gold was ridiculous. Frazer Clarke won bronze, Ben Whittaker and Pat McCormack both lost in finals for silver. It was Britain’s greatest Games. They will all be professionals soon.

However, it was Josh Taylor , an Olympian from London 2012, who had the best win of the year. Taylor unified the four recognised belts at light welterweight behind closed doors in Las Vegas in May. He beat Jose Carlos Ramirez, dropped him twice and became only the fifth man since 1988 to hold all four belts. It is history and worth considering that there are currently as many as 80 men holding a version of a world title belt. Taylor, just like Canelo at super middleweight, has all four.

Taylor's win lacked the excesses of Fury’s fight, but it was truly impressive. Taylor is British boxing’s true star.

There are other stars, men and women in shadows, glimpsed in low-key wins or in corners or in gyms. Tony Sims, a trainer from Essex, had a great three weeks back in the spring. Conor Benn stopped Sammy Vargas in one round; Ted Cheeseman regained the British light middleweight title against James Metcalf in the 11th; Felix Cash won the British middleweight title when he stopped Denzel Bentley in three rounds. That’s the real business, make no mistake.

The list could go on and on, with honourable mentions for the dead, the living, the dreaming and the clueless. They are all part of a British boxing business that against great odds delivered some truly unforgettable moments in 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Deontay Wilder’s coach gets honest with Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua

Deontay Wilder’s coach has opened up about his thoughts on two of his fighter’s top peers–Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk. Weighing in on Joshua’s situation, Malik Scott, Wilder’s head trainer, stressed that the looming rematch against Usyk is AJ’s chance to show that he’s “blessed” with both physical and mental abilities to overcome such challenge.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Francis Ngannou wants boxing clause in next UFC deal as champion eyes Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fights

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has said his next contract with the mixed martial arts promotion must include a clause that allows him to cross over into boxing.Ngannou, who knocked out Stipe Miocic last March to win the heavyweight title, has been locked in a contract dispute with the UFC in recent months, though the organisation’s president Dana White said this week that he recently had a “good talk” with the French-Cameroonian.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the 35-year-old is already looking ahead to a potential boxing...
UFC
thecomeback.com

2021 Fight Of The Year: Tyson Fury KO11 Deontay Wilder

When sports equal the artistic merit produced in fiction, one of the ways it happens is as unscripted drama with narratives as rich as the unreal. Within seconds of the opening bell one October night, Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 started piling on the narratives that ensured we were about to get that kind of art. And until it ended, it never stopped spiraling into epic, unknowable directions.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Anthony Joshua’s shot at redemption and boxing’s mayhem in 2022

In boxing’s bravest of brave new worlds, where fights and dreams mix, Anthony Joshua regains his world heavyweight title on a night of blood and awe.Welcome to the fights and nights of 2022.In a heavyweight division where justice is a rarity, there will hopefully be a mathematical solution for Dillian Whyte to get his world title fight. Please don’t hold your breath; there are legal discussions taking place right now.And in a fantasy landscape, a place where a popular and brilliant small man can be sanctioned to fight an unpopular big man, there really is no end to official...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn on WHY he didn’t sign Tyson Fury in 2018

By Scott Gilfoid: Eddie Hearn admits that he royally blew it by not choosing to sign an out-of-shape Tyson Fury in 2018 when he chose to launch his comeback after returning from a three-year absence. Talk about a major blunder. Instead of signing Fury, Hearn thought Anthony Joshua, the controversial...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Frampton
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Terri Harper
Person
Frazer Clarke
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Rocky Marciano
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Conor Benn
Person
Jamel Herring
Person
Josh Warrington
Person
Billy Joe Saunders
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
MMA Fighting

Dana White issues fiery response to Jake Paul: ‘Nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that’

Dana White saw what Jake Paul had to say about his business — and the UFC president dropped a New Year’s Day rant of his own on the 5-0 pro boxer in response. On Saturday, Paul laid out a list of demands for White in which he promised to retire from boxing and head over to the UFC for a one-off fight against Jorge Masvidal in exchange for White increasing fighter pay and offering long-term health care. In doing so, the YouTube star responded to White’s earlier challenge in which he allowed Paul to cocaine test him for the next decade if he can test Paul for steroids over a two-year span.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Boxing#Professional Boxing#Combat#British#Wbc#Tottenham
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Dubai
Fightful

WWE Announces Injury To Drew McIntyre

WWE has announced an injury to Drew McIntyre. McIntyre was victorious at WWE Day 1, defeating Madcap Moss in singles action. However, the night did not end well for him as he was attacked backstage by Happy Corbin and Moss. The duo ended up wrapping a steel chair around McIntyre's throat and then smashing a piece of the set onto the chair.
WWE
firstsportz.com

“You are a cheater,” Dana White unloads on Jake Paul with a fiery rant after his UFC fight proposal

The beef between UFC President Dana White and YouTube boxer Jake Paul has just leveled up. The UFC boss has responded to Jake’s accusations with a rant of his own. If Jake Paul wasn’t a menace to the UFC before, the fighter managed to up his level by knocking out the former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley once again in a rematch in December 2021. Jake is a 5-0 professional boxer that has now beaten two MMA champions, one YouTuber, and a retired NBA player. The Youtuber has also been at the forefront of the UFC fighter’s pay issue poking the patience of Dana White.
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

413K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy