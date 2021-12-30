UPDATE: Citi Starts Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) at Buy

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee upgraded UPS (NYSE: UPS) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $250.00 (from $245.00). The analyst comments "Parcel Has Price and Volume Will Return; Upgrade UPS to Buy — Parcel follows rail in our preference order as we remain quite confident about pricing power. We also expect volume comps to get easier as the year progresses, and air cargo tightness should remain a tailwind through much of the year as capacity on long haul international lanes remains constrained. We are upgrading UPS to Buy and it now moves ahead of FedEx in our rankings, as we believe its disciplined execution will yield steadier outperformance."

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO