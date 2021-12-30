ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

UPDATE: Citi Starts Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) at Buy

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg initiates coverage on Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PEAR) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "As growth in the digital health space accelerates, partly given the pandemic’s impact on mental health, Pear...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Loop Capital Starts Stereotaxis (STXS) at Buy

Loop Capital analyst Jason Wittes initiates coverage on Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) to Buy

Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Gores Holdings X (GTENU) Announces 72.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Gores Holdings X (NASDAQ: GTENU) announces 72,500,000 unit IPO at $10 per unit. Each unit has an offering price of $10.00 and consists of one share of Class A common stock and one-fifth of one warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Resumes ADT (ADT) at Buy

Citi analyst Peter Christiansen resumes coverage on ADT (NYSE: ADT) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Pear
invezz.com

Pear Therapeutics closed up 25% on Monday: explained here

BTIG assumed coverage of Pear Therapeutics with a "buy" rating and a PT of $12. Pear has three commercial, FDA authorised prescription drug therapeutics in the market. Shares of the Boston-headquartered company closed up nearly 25% on Monday. Shares of Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PEAR) closed up nearly 25% on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Starts Altus Power (AMPS) at Buy

Citi initiates coverage on Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) with a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Ascendiant Capital Starts Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) at Buy

Ascendiant Capital analyst Edward Woo initiates coverage on Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) with a Buy rating and a price target of $16.00. The analyst comments "Ramp in commercialization can be catalyst: Initial revenue for Lucid was reported in its Q3 2021. Its near term plans over the next couple of years is to advance commercialization of its 2 main products (EsoGuard and EsoCheck) as well as gain additional regulatory approvals (expand usage and insurance and government coverage in the U.S. and to expand into international markets). We believe achieving key milestones and ramp in revenues will likely be catalysts for the stock."
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Citi Upgrades UPS (UPS) to Buy

Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee upgraded UPS (NYSE: UPS) from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $250.00 (from $245.00). The analyst comments "Parcel Has Price and Volume Will Return; Upgrade UPS to Buy — Parcel follows rail in our preference order as we remain quite confident about pricing power. We also expect volume comps to get easier as the year progresses, and air cargo tightness should remain a tailwind through much of the year as capacity on long haul international lanes remains constrained. We are upgrading UPS to Buy and it now moves ahead of FedEx in our rankings, as we believe its disciplined execution will yield steadier outperformance."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stifel Starts HashiCorp Inc (HCP) at Buy

Stifel analyst Brad Reback initiates coverage on HashiCorp Inc (NASDAQ: HCP) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Needham & Company Starts Vacasa, Inc. (VCSA) at Buy

Needham & Company analyst Bernie McTernan initiates coverage on Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA) with a Buy rating and a price target of $13.00. The analyst comments "We initiate coverage on VCSA shares with a Buy rating and a $13 price target. We see VCSA as a beneficiary of rising demand for alternative accommodations in the travel industry and of consumers' growing desire to serve as both supply and demand for lodging. As a supply aggregator, VCSA is just scratching the surface of this opportunity, and we see a runway for it more than doubling its active homes by '25E, driving a 25% revenue CAGR and a >10% adj. EBITDA margin."
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Sidoti Starts Co-Diagnostics (CODX) at Buy

Sidoti analyst James Sidoti initiates coverage on Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Cantor Fitzgerald Starts Cardiol Therapeutics (CRDL) at Overweight

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Charles Duncan initiates coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRDL) with an Overweight rating and a price target of $8.00. The analyst commented, "We are initiating coverage of Cardiol Therapeutics...
MARKETS
etfdailynews.com

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.17.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC) Provides Business Updates

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOGC), a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, today provided updates around its SUNRISE Phase 1/2 clinical trial and development pipeline, and announced the appointment of Susan R. Kahn to its Board of Directors. SUNRISE...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Jefferies Starts Carnival Corporation (CCL) at Hold

Jefferies analyst David Katz initiates coverage on Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (“Nasdaq”) and will begin trading tomorrow, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol “WTMAU.” Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s common stock and one right to receive one-tenth (1/10) of a share of common stock upon the consummation of an initial business combination. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and rights are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols “WTMA” and “WTMAR,” respectively.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Credo Technology Group Holding (CRDO) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ: CRDO) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy