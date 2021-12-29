ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Silverton EMS unable to save girl, 9 after crash into tree police say

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
TOMS RIVER, NJ – On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at approximately 9:16 AM police were dispatched to the intersection of Whitty Road and North Bay Avenue for a serious motor vehicle accident. The...

unclegator
3d ago

lets see ran a stop sign,definitely vehicular manslaughter, no charges will be filed cause the prosecutor is on the lakewood take,

Sharon Solomon Wolff
3d ago

sad. however the driver had to ve on her cell phone. the driver will have to live with being responsible for the Death of Her Child

