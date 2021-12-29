https://petsaw.com/best-heated-cat-beds/

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cleaning out your litter box may be the least fun part of owning a cat, but that doesn’t mean it has to be horrible. Many products come into play when it comes to streamlining the litter box cleaning process, with the most important being the litter. It affects you when you’re doing clean-up and going about your day in your home. The right cat litter can be the difference between your litter box being in the background of your life to being on an offensive forefront. For a litter with superior odor control, check out Dr. Elsey’s Precious Cat Ultra Cat Litter – Unscented, Clumping, Multi-Cat Strength.

PET SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO