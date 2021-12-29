ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raspberry Pi adds Trilobot

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaspberry Pi has come up with the Trilobot robot kit. Trilobot’s chassis is made of layers of resilient FR-4 PCB. The motor driver hardware is built right into the chassis itself so you don’t need a separate HAT to handle the motors. It has a blingy gold...

www.electronicsweekly.com

