As volunteers and family members lay down wreaths on the graves of local veterans, they each make sure to say the name on the headstone in front of them. “Part of being in the service is that you will leave no one behind,” said Larry Wilhelm, color guard captain for Frisco-based American Legion Post 178, “and part of leaving no one behind is making sure that they will always be remembered.”

FRISCO, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO