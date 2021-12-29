Sneaker News Enlists CROSS STUDIO For Three Artist-Designed Spalding Balls

Although the full scope of adidas‘ 2022 has yet to pan out, one thing seems certain: more adidas Forum pairs are on the way. For the latest entry into its adidas Originals category, the Three Stripes has outfitted its 1980s-hardwood staple in a timeless white and black color combination. At a quick glance, the proposition calls back to the adidas Superstar that debuted in 1969 with its pitch-dark 3-Stripes branding on the profiles. Trefoil logos on the lateral heel join paneling around the ankle in delivering more stark contrast to the predominantly “colorless” upper. Suede panels throughout the top-half inject a touch of grey into the mix, while laces, underlays at the toe and sole units harken back to the sneaker’s binaural era. Lastly, shimmering gold flair lands on the tongue label for yet another hit of luxury on the premium shoe.

