Rip Current Statement issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-02 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/pbz. PAC003-020215- /O.CON.KPBZ.FL.Y.0003.220102T0600Z-220104T0600Z/ /PTTP1.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.NO/ 910 AM EST Sat Jan 1 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ohio River At Pittsburgh. * WHEN...From late tonight to early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the Monongahela Parking Wharf. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flow onto the North Shore riverwalk between the stadiums. At 19.5 feet, The Monongahela Parking Wharf is completely flooded. At 20.0 feet, Water is up to one foot deep in the lower areas of the North Shore Riverwalk. At 22.0 feet, The Tenth Street Bypass floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:45 AM EST Saturday the stage was 16.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2 feet tomorrow evening. - Action stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Allegheny The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Ohio River At Pittsburgh affecting Allegheny County.

